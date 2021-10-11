Validation of a new judo-specific ergometer system in male elite and sub-elite athletes

Our experimental approach included two studies to determine discriminative validity and test-retest reliability (study 1) as well as ecological validity (study 2) of a judo ergometer system while performing judo-specific movements. Sixteen elite (age: 23 +/- 3 years) and 11 sub-elite (age: 16 +/- 1 years) athletes participated in study 1 and 14 male sub-elite judo athletes participated in study 2. Discriminative validity and test-retest reliability of sport-specific parameters (mechanical work, maximal force) were assessed during pulling movements with and without tsukuri (kuzushi). Ecological validity of muscle activity was determined by performing pulling movements using the ergometer without tsukuri and during the same movements against an opponent. In both conditions, electromyographic activity of trunk (e.g., m. erector spinae) and upper limb muscles (e.g., m. biceps brachii) were assessed separately for the lifting and pulling arm. Elite athletes showed mostly better mechanical work, maximal force, and power (0.12 <= d <= 1.80)

Our experimental approach included two studies to determine discriminative validity and test-retest reliability (study 1) as well as ecological validity (study 2) of a judo ergometer system while performing judo-specific movements. Sixteen elite (age: 23 +/- 3 years) and 11 sub-elite (age: 16 +/- 1 years) athletes participated in study 1 and 14 male sub-elite judo athletes participated in study 2. Discriminative validity and test-retest reliability of sport-specific parameters (mechanical work, maximal force) were assessed during pulling movements with and without tsukuri (kuzushi). Ecological validity of muscle activity was determined by performing pulling movements using the ergometer without tsukuri and during the same movements against an opponent. In both conditions, electromyographic activity of trunk (e.g., m. erector spinae) and upper limb muscles (e.g., m. biceps brachii) were assessed separately for the lifting and pulling arm. Elite athletes showed mostly better mechanical work, maximal force, and power (0.12 <= d <= 1.80) compared with sub-elite athletes. The receiver operating characteristic analysis revealed acceptable validity of the JERGo(C) system to discriminate athletes of different performance levels predominantly during kuzushi without tsukuri (area under the curve = 0.27-0.90). Moreover, small-to-medium discriminative validity was found to detect meaningful performance changes for mechanical work and maximal force. The JERGo(C) system showed small-to-high relative (ICC = 0.37-0.92) and absolute reliability (SEM = 10.8-18.8%). Finally, our analyses revealed acceptable correlations (r = 0.41-0.88) between muscle activity during kuzushi performed with the JERGo(C) system compared with a judo opponent. Our findings indicate that the JERGo(C) system is a valid and reliable test instrument for the assessment and training of judo-specific pulling kinetics particularly during kuzushi movement without tsukuri.

