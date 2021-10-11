Schließen

Is bad intent negligible?

  • The hostile attribution bias (HAB) is a well-established risk factor for aggression. It is considered part of the suspicious mindset that may cause highly victim-justice sensitive individuals to behave uncooperatively. Thus, links of victim justice sensitivity (JS) with negative behavior, such as aggression, may be better explained by HAB. The present study tested this hypothesis in N=279 German adolescents who rated their JS, HAB, and physical, relational, verbal, reactive, and proactive aggression. Victim JS predicted physical, relational, verbal, reactive, and proactive aggression when HAB was controlled. HAB only predicted physical and proactive aggression. There were no moderator effects. Injustice seems an important reason for aggression irrespective of whether or not it is intentionally caused, particularly among those high in victim JS. Thus, victim JS should be considered as a potential important risk factor for aggression and receive more attention by research on aggression and preventive efforts.

Author details:Rebecca BondüORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ab.21764
ISSN:0096-140X
ISSN:1098-2337
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29723423
Title of parent work (English):Aggressive behavior : a multidisciplinary journal devoted to the experimental and observational analysis of conflict in humans and animals
Subtitle (English):Linking victim justice sensitivity, hostile attribution bias, and aggression
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/11
Tag:adolescence; aggression; hostile attribution bias; justice sensitivity
Volume:44
Issue:5
Number of pages:9
First page:442
Last Page:450
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

