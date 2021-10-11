AMP-activated kinase is a regulator of fibroblast growth factor 23 production

Fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) is a proteohormone regulating renal phosphate transport and vitamin D metabolism as well as inducing left heart hypertrophy. FGF23-deficient mice suffer from severe tissue calcification, accelerated aging and a myriad of aging-associated diseases. Bone cells produce FGF23 upon store-operated calcium ion entry (SOCE) through the calcium selective ion channel Orai1. AMP-activated kinase (AMPK) is a powerful energy sensor helping cells survive states of energy deficiency, and AMPK down-regulates Orai1. Here we investigated the role of AMPK in FGF23 production. Fgf23 gene transcription was analyzed by qRT-PCR and SOCE by fluorescence optics in UMR106 osteoblast-like cells while the serum FGF23 concentration and phosphate metabolism were assessed in AMPKa1-knockout and wild-type mice. The AMPK activator, 5-aminoimidazole-4-carboxamide ribonucleotide (AICAR) down-regulated, whereas the AMPK inhibitor, dorsomorphin dihydrochloride (compound C) and AMPK gene silencing induced Fgf23 transcription. AICAR

Fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) is a proteohormone regulating renal phosphate transport and vitamin D metabolism as well as inducing left heart hypertrophy. FGF23-deficient mice suffer from severe tissue calcification, accelerated aging and a myriad of aging-associated diseases. Bone cells produce FGF23 upon store-operated calcium ion entry (SOCE) through the calcium selective ion channel Orai1. AMP-activated kinase (AMPK) is a powerful energy sensor helping cells survive states of energy deficiency, and AMPK down-regulates Orai1. Here we investigated the role of AMPK in FGF23 production. Fgf23 gene transcription was analyzed by qRT-PCR and SOCE by fluorescence optics in UMR106 osteoblast-like cells while the serum FGF23 concentration and phosphate metabolism were assessed in AMPKa1-knockout and wild-type mice. The AMPK activator, 5-aminoimidazole-4-carboxamide ribonucleotide (AICAR) down-regulated, whereas the AMPK inhibitor, dorsomorphin dihydrochloride (compound C) and AMPK gene silencing induced Fgf23 transcription. AICAR decreased membrane abundance of Orai1 and SOCE. SOCE inhibitors lowered Fgf23 gene expression induced by AMPK inhibition. AMPKa1-knockout mice had a higher serum FGF23 concentration compared to wild-type mice. Thus, AMPK participates in the regulation of FGF23 production in vitro and in vivo. The inhibitory effect of AMPK on FGF23 production is at least in part mediated by Orai1-involving SOCE.

