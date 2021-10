Das erweiterte Fachwissen für den schulischen Kontext als Leitlinie für eine additive fachliche Lehrveranstaltung im Lehramtsstudium Biologie

The content knowledge of teachers is of great importance for the development of pedagogical content knowledge and its application in teaching. However, the characteristics of university courses in order to provide pre-service biology teachers with job-specific content knowledge are still unclear. Within the project PSI-Potsdam a theory-based interdisciplinary model of school-related content knowledge (SRCK) was developed. This model served as a conceptual basis for an additive course within the biology teacher training curriculum. Learning opportunities are offered to apply the university-acquired subject matter knowledge to school contexts (e.g. through the deconstruction and subsequent reconstruction of texts for school purposes). The effects of the seminar, especially the learning processes, were observed in several cycles in the format of design research. One of the central research questions is: How can a learning opportunity for perspective Biology teachers be designed, to promote SRCK with regard to the topic “structure and

The content knowledge of teachers is of great importance for the development of pedagogical content knowledge and its application in teaching. However, the characteristics of university courses in order to provide pre-service biology teachers with job-specific content knowledge are still unclear. Within the project PSI-Potsdam a theory-based interdisciplinary model of school-related content knowledge (SRCK) was developed. This model served as a conceptual basis for an additive course within the biology teacher training curriculum. Learning opportunities are offered to apply the university-acquired subject matter knowledge to school contexts (e.g. through the deconstruction and subsequent reconstruction of texts for school purposes). The effects of the seminar, especially the learning processes, were observed in several cycles in the format of design research. One of the central research questions is: How can a learning opportunity for perspective Biology teachers be designed, to promote SRCK with regard to the topic “structure and function of the biomembrane"? Cross-case analyses (n = 29) show existing attitudes towards teacher training. As an important result, it can be emphasized, that the subject interest in school- and university-taught content differs strikingly among the students. School knowledge is shown a significantly higher interest. The professional relevance of subject-related content is often determined by a perceived proximity to school knowledge. Within concrete individual case analyses (n = 6), learning paths are used to show how subject-specific concepts have developed over several design experiments. The description focuses primarily on key points and obstacles in the learning process. Within this framework, iterations made for the individual cycles are described. It could be shown that the key points come to light very individually due to the focused content. In most cases, however, they occur in connection with the linking of different concepts or through cooperative explanations of concepts. Obstacles in the learning processes, on the other hand, could be identified across cases in the form of inappropriate ideas. This concerns, among other things, the idea of the biomembrane as a wall, which goes hand in hand with the ideas of a protective function and a shaping function of the biomembrane. Furthermore, a number of possibilities could be shown, how the SRCK was applied in the learning tasks. It was established that certain learning opportunities are appropriate to promote certain facets of SRCK. Overall, the model of SRCK seems to be extremely suitable in order to design learning opportunities. For the investigated teaching-learning arrangement, smaller adaptations of the model have proven as useful. In order to improve the professional relevance of the teacher training programme, the further inclusion of the SRCK in the subject-specific study components is highly desirable.

