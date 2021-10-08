Schließen

NuSTAR rules out a cyclotron line in the accreting magnetar candidate 4U2206+54

  • Based on our new NuSTAR X-ray telescope data, we rule out any cyclotron line up to 60 keV in the spectra of the high-mass X-ray binary 4U2206+54. In particular, we do not find any evidence of the previously claimed line around 30 keV, independently of the source flux, along the spin pulse. The spin period has increased significantly, since the last observation, up to 5750 +/- 10 s, confirming the rapid spin-down rate (nu)over dot = -1.8 x 10(-14) Hz s(-1). This behaviour might be explained by the presence of a strongly magnetized neutron star (B-s > several times 10(13) G) accreting from the slow wind of its main-sequence O9.5 companion.

Metadaten
Author details:J. M. Torrejon, Pablo ReigORCiD, F. Fürst, M. Martinez-Chicharro, K. Postnov, Lidia M. OskinovaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty1628
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/08
Tag:Stars: individual: 4U2206+54, BD+53 2790; X-rays: binaries
Volume:479
Issue:3
Number of pages:7
First page:3366
Last Page:3372
Funding institution:Russian Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [18-502-12025]; [ESP2017-85691-P]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

