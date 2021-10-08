Schließen

Spatiotemporal variability in resources affects herbivore home range formation in structurally contrasting and unpredictable agricultural landscapes

  We investigated whether a given landscape structure affects the level of home range size adaptation in response to resource variability. We tested whether increasing resource variability forces herbivorous mammals to increase their home ranges. In 2014 and 2015 we collared 40 European brown hares (Lepus europaeus) with GPS-tags to record hare movements in two regions in Germany with differing landscape structures. We examined hare home range sizes in relation to resource availability and variability by using the normalized difference vegetation index as a proxy. Hares in simple landscapes showed increasing home range sizes with increasing resource variability, whereas hares in complex landscapes did not enlarge their home range. Animals in complex landscapes have the possibility to include various landscape elements within their home ranges and are more resilient against resource variability. But animals in simple landscapes with few elements experience shortcomings when resource variability becomes high. The increase in home range size, the movement related increase in energy expenditure, and a decrease in hare abundances can have severe implications for conservation of mammals in anthropogenic landscapes. Hence, conservation management could benefit from a better knowledge about fine-scaled effects of resource variability on movement behaviour.

Metadaten
Author details:Wiebke UllmannORCiD, Christina FischerORCiD, Karin Pirhofer-WalzlORCiD, Stephanie Kramer-SchadtORCiD, Niels BlaumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10980-018-0676-2
ISSN:0921-2973
ISSN:1572-9761
Title of parent work (English):Landscape ecology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/18
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/08
Tag:European brown hare; GPS tracking; Home range size; Lepus europaeus; Resource availability; Resource variability; Telemetry
Volume:33
Issue:9
Number of pages:13
First page:1505
Last Page:1517
Funding institution:Leibniz Centre for Agricultural Landscape Research (ZALF); long-term research platform "AgroScapeLab Quillow" (Leibniz Centre for Agricultural Landscape Research (ZALF) e.V.); DFGGerman Research
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

