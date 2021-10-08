Evaluation of an approach-avoidance training intervention for children and adolescents with obesity
- This study evaluated the efficacy of approach-avoidance training as an additional treatment for children and adolescents with obesity seeking inpatient treatment. Two hundred thirty-two participants (8-16years, 53.9% girls) were randomly assigned either to multisession approach-avoidance (IG) or to placebo training (CG). As outcomes, cognitive biases post intervention, body mass index, eating behaviour, food intake, self-regulation, and weight-related quality of life were assessed, also at 6- and 12-month follow-up. Modification of approach-avoidance bias was observed, but lacked in transfer over sessions and in generalization to attention and association bias. After 6months, the IG reported less problematic food consumption, higher self-regulation, and higher quality of life; effects did not persist until the 12-month follow-up; no significant interaction effects were observed regarding weight course. Despite there was no direct effect on weight course, approach-avoidance training seems to be associated with promising effects onThis study evaluated the efficacy of approach-avoidance training as an additional treatment for children and adolescents with obesity seeking inpatient treatment. Two hundred thirty-two participants (8-16years, 53.9% girls) were randomly assigned either to multisession approach-avoidance (IG) or to placebo training (CG). As outcomes, cognitive biases post intervention, body mass index, eating behaviour, food intake, self-regulation, and weight-related quality of life were assessed, also at 6- and 12-month follow-up. Modification of approach-avoidance bias was observed, but lacked in transfer over sessions and in generalization to attention and association bias. After 6months, the IG reported less problematic food consumption, higher self-regulation, and higher quality of life; effects did not persist until the 12-month follow-up; no significant interaction effects were observed regarding weight course. Despite there was no direct effect on weight course, approach-avoidance training seems to be associated with promising effects on important pillars for weight loss. Further research concerning clinical effectiveness is warranted.…
|Author details:
|Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND, Michaela GmeinerORCiD, Marisa Morawietz, Mike RinckGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/erv.2607
|ISSN:
|1072-4133
|ISSN:
|1099-0968
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29882616
|Title of parent work (English):
|European eating disorders review : the professional journal of the Eating Disorders Associatio
|Subtitle (English):
|a randomized placebo-controlled prospective trial
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/06/08
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/08
|Tag:
|approach-avoidance training; child; cognitive bias modification; intervention; obesity
|Volume:
|26
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|472
|Last Page:
|482
|Funding institution:
|German Statutory Pension Insurance Association (Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund) [8011-106-31/31.113]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert