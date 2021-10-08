Schließen

Evaluation of an approach-avoidance training intervention for children and adolescents with obesity

  This study evaluated the efficacy of approach-avoidance training as an additional treatment for children and adolescents with obesity seeking inpatient treatment. Two hundred thirty-two participants (8-16years, 53.9% girls) were randomly assigned either to multisession approach-avoidance (IG) or to placebo training (CG). As outcomes, cognitive biases post intervention, body mass index, eating behaviour, food intake, self-regulation, and weight-related quality of life were assessed, also at 6- and 12-month follow-up. Modification of approach-avoidance bias was observed, but lacked in transfer over sessions and in generalization to attention and association bias. After 6months, the IG reported less problematic food consumption, higher self-regulation, and higher quality of life; effects did not persist until the 12-month follow-up; no significant interaction effects were observed regarding weight course. Despite there was no direct effect on weight course, approach-avoidance training seems to be associated with promising effects on important pillars for weight loss. Further research concerning clinical effectiveness is warranted.

Metadaten
Author details:Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND, Michaela GmeinerORCiD, Marisa Morawietz, Mike RinckGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/erv.2607
ISSN:1072-4133
ISSN:1099-0968
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29882616
Title of parent work (English):European eating disorders review : the professional journal of the Eating Disorders Associatio
Subtitle (English):a randomized placebo-controlled prospective trial
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/08
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/08
Tag:approach-avoidance training; child; cognitive bias modification; intervention; obesity
Volume:26
Issue:5
Number of pages:11
First page:472
Last Page:482
Funding institution:German Statutory Pension Insurance Association (Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund) [8011-106-31/31.113]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

