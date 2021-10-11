Schließen

Nonthermal emission from Stellar Bow Shocks

  • Since the detection of nonthermal radio emission from the bow shock of the massive runaway star BD +43 degrees 3654, simple models have predicted high-energy emission, at X-rays and gamma-rays, from these Galactic sources. Observational searches for this emission so far give no conclusive evidence but a few candidates at gamma-rays. In this work we aim at developing a more sophisticated model for the nonthermal emission from massive runaway star bow shocks. The main goal is to establish whether these systems are efficient nonthermal emitters, even if they are not strong enough yet to be detected. For modeling the collision between the stellar wind and the interstellar medium we use 2D hydrodynamic simulations. We then adopt the flow profile of the wind and the ambient medium obtained with the simulation as the plasma state for solving the transport of energetic particles injected in the system, as well as the nonthermal emission they produce. For this purpose we solve a 3D (two spatial vertical bar energy) advection-diffusion equationSince the detection of nonthermal radio emission from the bow shock of the massive runaway star BD +43 degrees 3654, simple models have predicted high-energy emission, at X-rays and gamma-rays, from these Galactic sources. Observational searches for this emission so far give no conclusive evidence but a few candidates at gamma-rays. In this work we aim at developing a more sophisticated model for the nonthermal emission from massive runaway star bow shocks. The main goal is to establish whether these systems are efficient nonthermal emitters, even if they are not strong enough yet to be detected. For modeling the collision between the stellar wind and the interstellar medium we use 2D hydrodynamic simulations. We then adopt the flow profile of the wind and the ambient medium obtained with the simulation as the plasma state for solving the transport of energetic particles injected in the system, as well as the nonthermal emission they produce. For this purpose we solve a 3D (two spatial vertical bar energy) advection-diffusion equation in the test-particle approximation. We find that a massive runaway star with a powerful wind converts 0.16%-0.4% of the power injected in electrons into nonthermal emission, mostly produced by inverse Compton scattering of dust-emitted photons by relativistic electrons, and second by synchrotron radiation. This represents a fraction of similar to 10(-5) to 10(-4) of the wind kinetic power. Given the better sensibility of current instruments at radio wavelengths, these systems are more prone to be detected at radio through the synchrotron emission they produce rather than at gamma energies.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maria Victoria del Valle, Martin PohlORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/aad333
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/11
Tag:gamma-rays: stars; hydrodynamics; radiation mechanisms: nonthermal; stars: winds, outflows
Volume:864
Issue:1
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo