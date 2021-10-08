Invisibility of racial/ethnic minorities in developmental science
- García Coll et al.’s (1996)integrative model was a landmark article for developmentalscience, and for psychology more broadly, in outlining the multitude of social and culturalfactors at play when seeking to understand the development of racial/ethnic minority children.The time is ripe to not only take stock of those advances but also evaluate the integrativemodel in the context of present-day research practice within developmental psychology, andpsychology more broadly. The purpose of this article is to bring a systemic perspective todevelopmental science through a discussion of current practices in the field. To do so, weexamineinvisibility, or how dominant practices serve to overlook, silence, or dismissknowledge produced by and for racial/ethnic minority populations. Guided by the interpretiveframework of intersectionality (Crenshaw, 1991), we discuss three key questions: Fromwhose vantage point is research conducted? What types of questions are valued? And whogets left out? We then conclude with recommendations for changes inGarcía Coll et al.’s (1996)integrative model was a landmark article for developmentalscience, and for psychology more broadly, in outlining the multitude of social and culturalfactors at play when seeking to understand the development of racial/ethnic minority children.The time is ripe to not only take stock of those advances but also evaluate the integrativemodel in the context of present-day research practice within developmental psychology, andpsychology more broadly. The purpose of this article is to bring a systemic perspective todevelopmental science through a discussion of current practices in the field. To do so, weexamineinvisibility, or how dominant practices serve to overlook, silence, or dismissknowledge produced by and for racial/ethnic minority populations. Guided by the interpretiveframework of intersectionality (Crenshaw, 1991), we discuss three key questions: Fromwhose vantage point is research conducted? What types of questions are valued? And whogets left out? We then conclude with recommendations for changes in practices for individ-uals, institutions, and the field at large. Importantly, although our analysis is largely groundedin research and practices in developmental psychology, it is also highly relevant to psycho-logical science as a whole.…
