Experience: Enhancing address matching with geocoding and similarity measure selection

Given a query record, record matching is the problem of finding database records that represent the same real-world object. In the easiest scenario, a database record is completely identical to the query. However, in most cases, problems do arise, for instance, as a result of data errors or data integrated from multiple sources or received from restrictive form fields. These problems are usually difficult, because they require a variety of actions, including field segmentation, decoding of values, and similarity comparisons, each requiring some domain knowledge. In this article, we study the problem of matching records that contain address information, including attributes such as Street-address and City. To facilitate this matching process, we propose a domain-specific procedure to, first, enrich each record with a more complete representation of the address information through geocoding and reverse-geocoding and, second, to select the best similarity measure per each address attribute that will finally help the classifier to achieve the best f-measure. We report on our experience in selecting geocoding services and discovering similarity measures for a concrete but common industry use-case.

