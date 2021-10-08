Schließen

It’s me again… Ask Avoidance and the Dynamics of Charitable Giving

  • Charities typically ask potential donors repeatedly for a donation. These repeated requests might trigger avoidance behavior. Considering that, this paper analyzes the impact of offering an ask avoidance option on charitable giving. In a proposed utility framework, the avoidance option decreases the social pressure to donate. At the same time, it induces feelings of gratitude toward the fundraiser, which may lead to a reciprocal increase in donations. The results of a lab experiment designed to disentangle the two channels show no negative impact of the option to avoid repeated asking on donations. Instead, the full model indicates a positive impact of the reciprocity channel. This finding suggests that it might be beneficial for charities to introduce an ask avoidance option during high-frequency fundraising campaigns.

Download full text files

  • cepa38.pdfeng
    (425KB)

    SHA-512:56a354c266d2f527dd188e5066c66a9dc1291b4f76b485fe69b508fbba7d2def838ba9a785670d93ed14bbdbc0c94d330be63e764152ba7fb61a6a16fd79b370

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian SpäthORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-520991
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52099
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (38)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/08
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/08
Tag:Ask avoidance; Charitable giving; Experiment; Repeated request
Issue:38
Number of pages:25
RVK - Regensburg classification:QC 010, QX 905, CW 7500
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C7 Game Theory and Bargaining Theory / C73 Stochastic and Dynamic Games; Evolutionary Games; Repeated Games
C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C9 Design of Experiments / C91 Laboratory, Individual Behavior
D Microeconomics / D6 Welfare Economics / D64 Altruism
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo