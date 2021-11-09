The circum- and intergalactic medium and its connection to the large scale structure in the nearby universe

The majority of baryons in the Universe is believed to reside in the intergalactic medium (IGM). This makes the IGM an important component in understanding cosmological structure formation. It is expected to trace the same dark matter distribution as galaxies, forming structures like filaments and clusters. However, whereas galaxies can be observed to be arranged along these large-scale structures, the spatial distribution of the diffuse IGM is not as easily unveiled. Absorption line studies of quasar (QSO) spectra can help with mapping the IGM, as well as the boundary layer between IGM and galaxies: the circumgalactic medium (CGM). By studying gas in the Local Group, as well as in the IGM, this study aims to get a better understanding of how the gas is linked to the large-scale structure of the local Universe and the galaxies residing in that structure. Chapter 1 gives an introduction to the CGM and IGM, while the methods used in this study are explained in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 starts on a relatively small cosmological scale, namely

The majority of baryons in the Universe is believed to reside in the intergalactic medium (IGM). This makes the IGM an important component in understanding cosmological structure formation. It is expected to trace the same dark matter distribution as galaxies, forming structures like filaments and clusters. However, whereas galaxies can be observed to be arranged along these large-scale structures, the spatial distribution of the diffuse IGM is not as easily unveiled. Absorption line studies of quasar (QSO) spectra can help with mapping the IGM, as well as the boundary layer between IGM and galaxies: the circumgalactic medium (CGM). By studying gas in the Local Group, as well as in the IGM, this study aims to get a better understanding of how the gas is linked to the large-scale structure of the local Universe and the galaxies residing in that structure. Chapter 1 gives an introduction to the CGM and IGM, while the methods used in this study are explained in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 starts on a relatively small cosmological scale, namely that of our Local Group, which includes i.a. the Milky Way (MW) and the M31. Within the CGM of the MW, there exist denser clouds, some of which are infalling while others are moving away from the Galactic disc. To study these clouds, 29 QSO spectra obtained with the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS) aboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) were analysed. Abundances of Si II, Si III, Si IV, C II, and C IV were measured for 69 HVCs belonging to two samples: one in the direction of the LG’s barycentre and the other in the anti-barycentre direction. Their velocities range from -100 ≥ vLSR ≥ -400 km/s for the barycentre sample and between +100 ≤ vLSR ≤ +300 km/s for the anti-barycentre sample. By using Cloudy models, these data could then be used to derive gas volume densities for the HVCs. Because of the relationship between density and pressure of the ambient medium, which is in turn determined by the Galactic radiation field, the distances of the HVCs could be estimated. From this, a subsample of absorbers located in the direction of M31 was found to exist outside of the MW’s virial radius, their low densities (log nH ≤ -3.54) making it likely for them to be part of the gas in between the MW and M31. No such low-density absorbers were found in the anti-barycentre sample. Our results thus hint at gas following the dark matter potential, which would be deeper between the MW and M31 as they are by far the most massive members of the LG. From this bridge of gas in the LG, this study zooms out to the large-scale structure of the local Universe (z ~ 0) in Chapter 4. Galaxy data from the V8k catalogue and QSO spectra from COS were used to study the relation between the galaxies tracing large-scale filaments and the gas existing outside of those galaxies. This study used the filaments defined in Courtois et al. (2013). A total of 587 Lyman α (Lyα) absorbers were found in the 302 QSO spectra in the velocity range 1070 - 6700 km/s. After selecting sightlines passing through or close to these filaments, model spectra were made for 91 sightlines and 215 (227) Lyα absorbers (components) were measured in this sample. The velocity gradient along each filament was calculated and 74 absorbers were found within 1000 km/s of the nearest filament segment. In order to find whether the absorbers are more tied to galaxies or to the large-scale structure, equivalent widths of the Lyα absorbers were plotted against both galaxy and filament impact parameters. While stronger absorbers do tend to be closer to either galaxies or filaments, there is a large scatter in this relation. Despite this large scatter, this study found that the absorbers do not follow a random distribution either. They cluster less strongly around filaments than galaxies, but stronger than random distributions, as confirmed by a Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. Furthermore, the column density distribution function found in this study has a slope of -β = 1.63±0.12 for the total sample and -β =1.47±0.24 for the absorbers within 1000 km/s of a filament. The shallower slope for the latter subsample could indicate an excess of denser absorbers within the filament, but they are consistent within errors. These values are in agreement with values found in e.g. Lehner et al. (2007); Danforth et al. (2016). The picture that emerges from this study regarding the relation between the IGM and the large-scale structure in the local Universe fits with what is found in other studies: while at least part of the gas traces the same filamentary structure as galaxies, the relation is complex. This study has shown that by taking a large sample of sightlines and comparing the data gathered from those with galaxy data, it is possible to study the gaseous large-scale structure. This approach can be used in the future together with simulations to get a better understanding of structure formation and evolution in the Universe.

