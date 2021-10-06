Schließen

Application of a new portable nephelometer for screening thalassemia in countries with limited resources

  • One-tube osmotic fragility (OF) test is a rapid test used widely for screening thalassemia in countries with limited resources. The test has important limitation in that its accuracy relies on observers’ experience. The iCheck Turbidity is a prototype of portable nephelometer developed by BioAnalyt (Bioanalyt GmbH, Germany). In this study, we assessed the applicability of the iCheck Turbidity, for checking turbidity of the OF-test

Author details:Jutatip Jamnok, Kanokwan Sanchaisuriya, Supawadee Yamsri, Goonnapa Fucharoen, Supan Fucharoen, Florian J. SchweigertORCiDGND, Pattara Sanchaisuriya
