Some notes on the shallow structure hypothesis

  • Since the Shallow Structure Hypothesis (SSH) was first put forward in 2006, it has inspired a growing body of research on grammatical processing in nonnative (L2) speakers. More than 10 years later, we think it is time for the SSH to be reconsidered in the light of new empirical findings and current theoretical assumptions about human language processing. The purpose of our critical commentary is twofold: to clarify some issues regarding the SSH and to sketch possible ways in which this hypothesis might be refined and improved to better account for L1 and L2 speakers’ performance patterns.

Author details:Harald ClahsenORCiDGND, Claudia FelserORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0272263117000250
ISSN:0272-2631
ISSN:1470-1545
Title of parent work (English):Studies in second language acquisition
Publisher:Cambridge University Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/10/06
Volume:40
Issue:3
Number of pages:14
First page:693
Last Page:706
Funding institution:Alexander-von-Humboldt ProfessorshipAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

