"And the spirit of god hovered"

  • In this article the author proposes a new reading for the opening words of the Bible, "In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. Now the earth was unformed and void ... ; and the spirit of God hovered over the water" (Gen. 1:1-2). This new reading is based on the connections drawn by Otto Eissfeldt between the Ugaritic literature and the Bible. God, according to this opening picture, connects intimately, empathetically, with the existing matter (the tehom) in dialogic address. It is from this relationship, which today we call "love," that all comes to be "born" from the material "womb" of the tehom. From this "big bang," all continues to be born.

Metadaten
Author details:Admiʾel KosmanGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2979/nashim.33.1.01
ISSN:0793-8934
ISSN:1565-5288
Title of parent work (English):Nashim: A Journal of Jewish Women's Studies & Gender Issues
Subtitle (English):a dialogic reading of the opening lines of genesis
Publisher:Indiana University Press
Place of publishing:Bloomington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/06
Issue:33
Number of pages:13
First page:7
Last Page:19
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Lebensgestaltung-Ethik-Religionskunde
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

