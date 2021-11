In recent years, deep learning improved the way remote sensing data is processed. The classification of hyperspectral data is no exception. 2D or 3D convolutional neural networks have outperformed classical algorithms on hyperspectral image classification in many cases. However, geological hyperspectral image classification includes several challenges, often including spatially more complex objects than found in other disciplines of hyperspectral imaging that have more spatially similar objects (e.g., as in industrial applications, aerial urban- or farming land cover types). In geological hyperspectral image classification, classical algorithms that focus on the spectral domain still often show higher accuracy, more sensible results, or flexibility due to spatial information independence. In the framework of this thesis, inspired by classical machine learning algorithms that focus on the spectral domain like the binary feature fitting- (BFF) and the EnGeoMap algorithm, the author of this thesis proposes, develops, tests, and discusses

In recent years, deep learning improved the way remote sensing data is processed. The classification of hyperspectral data is no exception. 2D or 3D convolutional neural networks have outperformed classical algorithms on hyperspectral image classification in many cases. However, geological hyperspectral image classification includes several challenges, often including spatially more complex objects than found in other disciplines of hyperspectral imaging that have more spatially similar objects (e.g., as in industrial applications, aerial urban- or farming land cover types). In geological hyperspectral image classification, classical algorithms that focus on the spectral domain still often show higher accuracy, more sensible results, or flexibility due to spatial information independence. In the framework of this thesis, inspired by classical machine learning algorithms that focus on the spectral domain like the binary feature fitting- (BFF) and the EnGeoMap algorithm, the author of this thesis proposes, develops, tests, and discusses a novel, spectrally focused, spatial information independent, deep multi-layer convolutional neural network, named 'DeepGeoMap’, for hyperspectral geological data classification. More specifically, the architecture of DeepGeoMap uses a sequential series of different 1D convolutional neural networks layers and fully connected dense layers and utilizes rectified linear unit and softmax activation, 1D max and 1D global average pooling layers, additional dropout to prevent overfitting, and a categorical cross-entropy loss function with Adam gradient descent optimization. DeepGeoMap was realized using Python 3.7 and the machine and deep learning interface TensorFlow with graphical processing unit (GPU) acceleration. This 1D spectrally focused architecture allows DeepGeoMap models to be trained with hyperspectral laboratory image data of geochemically validated samples (e.g., ground truth samples for aerial or mine face images) and then use this laboratory trained model to classify other or larger scenes, similar to classical algorithms that use a spectral library of validated samples for image classification. The classification capabilities of DeepGeoMap have been tested using two geological hyperspectral image data sets. Both are geochemically validated hyperspectral data sets one based on iron ore and the other based on copper ore samples. The copper ore laboratory data set was used to train a DeepGeoMap model for the classification and analysis of a larger mine face scene within the Republic of Cyprus, where the samples originated from. Additionally, a benchmark satellite-based dataset, the Indian Pines data set, was used for training and testing. The classification accuracy of DeepGeoMap was compared to classical algorithms and other convolutional neural networks. It was shown that DeepGeoMap could achieve higher accuracies and outperform these classical algorithms and other neural networks in the geological hyperspectral image classification test cases. The spectral focus of DeepGeoMap was found to be the most considerable advantage compared to spectral-spatial classifiers like 2D or 3D neural networks. This enables DeepGeoMap models to train data independently of different spatial entities, shapes, and/or resolutions.

…