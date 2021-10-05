Development of hot and cool executive functions in middle childhood
- Although middle childhood is an important period for the development of hot and cool executive functions (EFs), longitudinal studies investigating trajectories of childhood EF development are still limited and little is known about predictors for individual developmental trajectories. The current study examined the development of two typical facets of cool and hot EFs over a 3-year period during middle childhood, comparing a younger cohort (6- and 7-year-olds at the first wave [T1]; n = 621) and an older cohort (8- and 9-year olds at T1; n = 975) of children. "Cool" working memory updating (WM) was assessed using a backward digit span task, and "hot" decision making (DM) was assessed using a child variant of the Iowa Gambling Task. Linear latent growth curve analyses revealed evidence for developmental growth as well as interindividual variance in the initial level and rate of change in both EF facets. Initial level of WM was positively associated with age (both between and within cohorts), socioeconomic status, verbal ability, andAlthough middle childhood is an important period for the development of hot and cool executive functions (EFs), longitudinal studies investigating trajectories of childhood EF development are still limited and little is known about predictors for individual developmental trajectories. The current study examined the development of two typical facets of cool and hot EFs over a 3-year period during middle childhood, comparing a younger cohort (6- and 7-year-olds at the first wave [T1]; n = 621) and an older cohort (8- and 9-year olds at T1; n = 975) of children. "Cool" working memory updating (WM) was assessed using a backward digit span task, and "hot" decision making (DM) was assessed using a child variant of the Iowa Gambling Task. Linear latent growth curve analyses revealed evidence for developmental growth as well as interindividual variance in the initial level and rate of change in both EF facets. Initial level of WM was positively associated with age (both between and within cohorts), socioeconomic status, verbal ability, and processing speed, whereas initial levels of DM were, in addition to a (potentially age-related) cohort effect, exclusively predicted by gender, with boys outperforming girls. None of the variables predicted the rate of change, that is, the developmental trajectories. However, younger children, as compared with older children, had slightly steeper WM growth curves over time, hinting at a leveling off in the development of WM during middle childhood. In sum, these data add important evidence to the understanding of hot and cool EF development during middle childhood. (C) 2018 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.…
|Nele LensingORCiDGND, Birgit ElsnerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jecp.2018.04.002
|0022-0965
|1096-0457
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29734050
|Journal of experimental child psychology
|Three-year growth curves of decision making and working memory updating
|Elsevier
|New York
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2021/10/05
|Cognitive development; Decision making; Growth curve models; Hot and cool executive functioning; Middle childhood; Working memory updating
|173
|18
|187
|204
|German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 1668/1]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Referiert