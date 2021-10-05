Asymmetric voluntary cooperation
- This paper tests the robustness of voluntary cooperation in a sequential best shot game, a public good game in which the maximal contribution determines the level of public good provision. Thus, efficiency enhancing voluntary cooperation requires asymmetric behavior whose coordination is more difficult. Nevertheless, we find robust cooperation irrespective of treatment-specific institutional obstacles. To explain this finding, we distinguish three behavioral patterns aiming at both, voluntary cooperation and (immediate) payoff equality.
Author details:
|Lisa Verena BruttelORCiDGND, Werner Gueth
|International Journal of Game Theory
|a repeated sequential best-shot experiment
|Date of first publication:
|2018/06/20
|Tag:
|Best shot game; Coordination; Experiment; Refund; Transfer
