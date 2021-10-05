Schließen

Toward subsurface magnetic permeability imaging with electromagnetic induction sensors

  In near-surface geophysics, small portable loop-loop electro-magnetic induction (EMI) sensors using harmonic sources with a constant and rather small frequency are increasingly used to investigate the electrical properties of the subsurface. For such sensors, the influence of electrical conductivity and magnetic permeability on the EMI response is well-understood. Typically, data analysis focuses on reconstructing an electrical conductivity model by inverting the out-of-phase response. However, in a variety of near-surface applications, magnetic permeability (or susceptibility) models derived from the in-phase (IP) response may provide important additional information. In view of developing a fast 3D inversion procedure of the IP response for a dense grid of measurement points, we first analyze the 3D sensitivity functions associated with a homogeneous permeable half-space. Then, we compare synthetic data computed using a linear forward-modeling method based on these sensitivity functions with synthetic data computed using full nonlinear forward-modeling methods. The results indicate the correctness and applicability of our linear forward-modeling approach. Furthermore, we determine the advantages of converting IP data into apparent permeability, which, for example, allows us to extend the applicability of the linear forward-modeling method to high-magnetic environments. Finally, we compute synthetic data with the linear theory for a model consisting of a controlled magnetic target and compare the results with field data collected with a four-configuration loop-loop EMI sensor. With this field-scale experiment, we determine that our linear forward-modeling approach can reproduce measured data with sufficiently small error, and, thus, it represents the basis for developing efficient inversion approaches.

Metadaten
Author details:Tim KloseORCiD, Julien GuillemoteauORCiD, Francois-Xavier SimonORCiD, Jens TronickeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1190/GEO2017-0827.1
ISSN:0016-8033
ISSN:1942-2156
Title of parent work (English):Geophysics
Subtitle (English):Sensitivity computation and reconstruction of measured data
Publisher:Society of Exploration Geophysicists
Place of publishing:Tulsa
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/01
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/05
Tag:Electromagnetics; Imaging; Magnetic+Susceptibility; Modeling; Near+Surface
Volume:83
Issue:5
Number of pages:11
First page:E335
Last Page:E345
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

