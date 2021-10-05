Schließen

Resisting annihilation

  Allelopathic species can alter biodiversity. Using simulated assemblages that are characterised by neutrality, lumpy coexistence and intransitivity, we explore relationships between within-assemblage competitive dissimilarities and resistance to allelopathic species. An emergent behaviour from our models is that assemblages are more resistant to allelopathy when members strongly compete exploitatively (high competitive power). We found that neutral assemblages were the most vulnerable to allelopathic species, followed by lumpy and then by intransitive assemblages. We find support for our modeling in real-world time-series data from eight lakes of varied morphometry and trophic state. Our analysis of this data shows that a lake's history of allelopathic phytoplankton species biovolume density and dominance is related to the number of species clusters occurring in the plankton assemblages of those lakes, an emergent trend similar to that of our modeling. We suggest that an assemblage's competitive power determines its allelopathy resistance.

Author details:Rika M. W. Muhl, Daniel L. Roelke, Tamar Zohary, Maria Moustaka-Gouni, Ulrich Sommer, Gabor Borics, Ursula GaedkeORCiDGND, Frances G. Withrow, Joydeb Bhattacharyya
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/ele.13109
ISSN:1461-023X
ISSN:1461-0248
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29992677
Title of parent work (English):Ecology letters
Subtitle (English):relationships between functional trait dissimilarity, assemblage competitive power and allelopathy
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/05
Tag:Allelopathy; exploitative competition; interference competition; intransitivity; lumpy coexistence; neutrality; species supersaturated assemblages
Volume:21
Issue:9
Number of pages:11
First page:1390
Last Page:1400
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

