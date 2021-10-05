Schließen

Spectral change and duration as cues in Australian English listeners' front vowel categorization

  • Australian English /iː/, /ɪ/, and /ɪə/ exhibit almost identical average first (F1) and second (F2) formant frequencies and differ in duration and vowel inherent spectral change (VISC). The cues of duration, F1 × F2 trajectory direction (TD) and trajectory length (TL) were assessed in listeners' categorization of /iː/ and /ɪə/ compared to /ɪ/. Duration was important for distinguishing both /iː/ and /ɪə/ from /ɪ/. TD and TL were important for categorizing /iː/ versus /ɪ/, whereas only TL was important for /ɪə/ versus /ɪ/. Finally, listeners' use of duration and VISC was not mutually affected for either vowel compared to /ɪ/.

Author details:Daniel Philip WilliamsORCiD, Paola EscuderoORCiD, Adamantios Ionannis GafosORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1121/1.5055019
ISSN:1520-8524
Title of parent work (English):The journal of the Acoustical Society of America
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Date of first publication:2018/09/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/05
Volume:144
Issue:3
Funding institution:Endeavour Research Fellowship [4699_2015]; Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Dynamics of LanguageAustralian Research Council [CE140100041]; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [249440]
