Spectral change and duration as cues in Australian English listeners' front vowel categorization
- Australian English /iː/, /ɪ/, and /ɪə/ exhibit almost identical average first (F1) and second (F2) formant frequencies and differ in duration and vowel inherent spectral change (VISC). The cues of duration, F1 × F2 trajectory direction (TD) and trajectory length (TL) were assessed in listeners' categorization of /iː/ and /ɪə/ compared to /ɪ/. Duration was important for distinguishing both /iː/ and /ɪə/ from /ɪ/. TD and TL were important for categorizing /iː/ versus /ɪ/, whereas only TL was important for /ɪə/ versus /ɪ/. Finally, listeners' use of duration and VISC was not mutually affected for either vowel compared to /ɪ/.
|Author details:
|Daniel Philip WilliamsORCiD, Paola EscuderoORCiD, Adamantios Ionannis GafosORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1121/1.5055019
|ISSN:
|0001-4966
|ISSN:
|1520-8524
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30424675
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of the Acoustical Society of America
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/09/04
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/05
|Volume:
|144
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|EL215
|Last Page:
|EL221
|Funding institution:
|Endeavour Research Fellowship [4699_2015]; Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Dynamics of LanguageAustralian Research Council [CE140100041]; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [249440]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik