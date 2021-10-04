Schließen

Ionic liquid-assisted synthesis of mesoporous silk fibroin/silica hybrids for biomedical applications

  • New mesoporous silk fibroin (SF)/silica hybrids were processed via a one-pot soft and energy-efficient sol-gel chemistry and self-assembly from a silica precursor, an acidic or basic catalyst, and the ionic liquid 1-butyl-3-methylimidazolium chloride, acting as both solvent and mesoporosity-inducer. The as-prepared materials were obtained as slightly transparent-opaque, amorphous monoliths, easily transformed into powders, and stable up to ca. 300 degrees C. Structural data suggest the formation of a hexagonal mesostructure with low range order and apparent surface areas, pore volumes, and pore radii of 205-263 m(2) g(-1), 0.16-0.19 cm(3) g(-1), and 1.2-1.6 nm, respectively. In all samples, the dominating conformation of the SF chains is the beta-sheet. Cytotoxicity/bioactivity resazurin assays and fluorescence microscopy demonstrate the high viability of MC3T3 pre-osteoblasts to indirect (>= 99 +/- 9%) and direct (78 +/- 2 to 99 +/- 13%) contact with the SF/silica materials. Considering their properties and further improvements,New mesoporous silk fibroin (SF)/silica hybrids were processed via a one-pot soft and energy-efficient sol-gel chemistry and self-assembly from a silica precursor, an acidic or basic catalyst, and the ionic liquid 1-butyl-3-methylimidazolium chloride, acting as both solvent and mesoporosity-inducer. The as-prepared materials were obtained as slightly transparent-opaque, amorphous monoliths, easily transformed into powders, and stable up to ca. 300 degrees C. Structural data suggest the formation of a hexagonal mesostructure with low range order and apparent surface areas, pore volumes, and pore radii of 205-263 m(2) g(-1), 0.16-0.19 cm(3) g(-1), and 1.2-1.6 nm, respectively. In all samples, the dominating conformation of the SF chains is the beta-sheet. Cytotoxicity/bioactivity resazurin assays and fluorescence microscopy demonstrate the high viability of MC3T3 pre-osteoblasts to indirect (>= 99 +/- 9%) and direct (78 +/- 2 to 99 +/- 13%) contact with the SF/silica materials. Considering their properties and further improvements, these systems are promising candidates to be explored in bone tissue engineering. They also offer excellent prospects as electrolytes for solid-state electrochemical devices, in particular for fuel cells.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Rui F. P. PereiraORCiD, Kerstin ZehbeORCiD, Christina GünterORCiDGND, Tiago dos Santos, Silvia C. Nunes, Filipe A. Almeida PazORCiD, Maria M. SilvaORCiD, Pedro L. Granja, Andreas TaubertORCiD, Verónica de Zea BermudezORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.8b02051
ISSN:2470-1343
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30320252
Title of parent work (English):ACS Omega
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/04
Volume:3
Issue:9
Number of pages:12
First page:10811
Last Page:10822
Funding institution:Fundacao para a Ciencia e a Tecnologia (FCT)/Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) [6818]; national funds through the FCT/MEC [UID/CTM/50011/2013, POCI-01-0145-FEDER-007679]; FEDER under the PT2020 Partnership Agreement; project UniRCell - European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)European Union (EU) [POCI-01-0145-FEDER-016422, SAICTPAC/0032/2015]; FCTPortuguese Foundation for Science and Technology [UID/QUI/00686/2013, UID/QUI/00686/2016, PEst-OE/QUI/UI0616/2014, SFRH/BPD/87759/2012]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

