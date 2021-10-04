Schließen

Bringing States to Justice for Crimes against Humanity

  • Draft Article 15 of the International Law Commission’s project on crimes against humanity — dealing with the settlement of disputes arising from a proposed convention — attempts to strike a balance between state autonomy and robust judicial supervision. It largely follows Article 22 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which renders the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) conditional upon prior negotiations. Hence, the substance of the clause can be interpreted in light of the recent case law of the ICJ, especially in the case Georgia v. Russia. In addition, this contribution discusses several issues regarding the scope ratione temporis of the compromissory clause. It advances several proposals to improve the current draft, addressing its relationship with state responsibility — an explicit reference to which is currently missing — as well as the relationship between the ICJ and a possible treaty body. It also proposes to recalibrate the interplay of the requirement of priorDraft Article 15 of the International Law Commission’s project on crimes against humanity — dealing with the settlement of disputes arising from a proposed convention — attempts to strike a balance between state autonomy and robust judicial supervision. It largely follows Article 22 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which renders the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) conditional upon prior negotiations. Hence, the substance of the clause can be interpreted in light of the recent case law of the ICJ, especially in the case Georgia v. Russia. In addition, this contribution discusses several issues regarding the scope ratione temporis of the compromissory clause. It advances several proposals to improve the current draft, addressing its relationship with state responsibility — an explicit reference to which is currently missing — as well as the relationship between the ICJ and a possible treaty body. It also proposes to recalibrate the interplay of the requirement of prior negotiations with, respectively, the possibility of seizing a future treaty body and the indication of provisional measures by the ICJ.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Felix Boos
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jicj/mqy053
ISSN:1478-1387
ISSN:1478-1395
Title of parent work (English):Journal of international criminal justice
Subtitle (English):The Compromissory Clause in the International Law Commission Draft Convention on Crimes against Humanity
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/22
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/04
Volume:16
Issue:4
Number of pages:21
First page:835
Last Page:855
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo