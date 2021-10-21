Makrophagenaktivierung durch Hyperinsulinämie als Auslöser eines Teufelkreises der Entzündung im Kontext des metabolischen Syndroms

Insulin resistance is a central component of the metabolic syndrome and is a major contributor to the development of type 2 diabetes. One possible cause of insulin resistance is chronic low-grade inflammation, which originates in the adipose tissue of obese individuals. Immigrated macrophages produce increased levels of pro-inflammatory mediators such as cytokines and prostaglandins, resulting in increased concentrations of these substances both locally and systemically. In addition, obese individuals exhibit impaired fatty acid metabolism and increased intestinal permeability. Increased flux of free fatty acids from adipose tissue to other organs results in increased local concentrations in these organs. Increased intestinal permeability facilitates the entry of pathogens and other exogenous substances into the body. The aim of this work was to investigate whether high concentrations of insulin, the bacterial component lipopolysaccharide (LPS), or the free fatty acid palmitate can induce or enhance an inflammatory response in

Insulin resistance is a central component of the metabolic syndrome and is a major contributor to the development of type 2 diabetes. One possible cause of insulin resistance is chronic low-grade inflammation, which originates in the adipose tissue of obese individuals. Immigrated macrophages produce increased levels of pro-inflammatory mediators such as cytokines and prostaglandins, resulting in increased concentrations of these substances both locally and systemically. In addition, obese individuals exhibit impaired fatty acid metabolism and increased intestinal permeability. Increased flux of free fatty acids from adipose tissue to other organs results in increased local concentrations in these organs. Increased intestinal permeability facilitates the entry of pathogens and other exogenous substances into the body. The aim of this work was to investigate whether high concentrations of insulin, the bacterial component lipopolysaccharide (LPS), or the free fatty acid palmitate can induce or enhance an inflammatory response in macrophages and whether this inflammatory response can contribute to the development of insulin resistance. Furthermore, to investigate whether metabolites and signaling substances whose concentrations are elevated in the metabolic syndrome can promote the production of prostaglandin (PG) E2 and whether this in turn can regulate the inflammatory response and its own production in macrophages. To investigate the influence of these factors on the production of pro-inflammatory mediators in macrophages, monocyte-like cell lines and primary human monocytes, that were isolated from the blood of healthy volunteers, were differentiated into macrophages and incubated for with insulin, LPS, palmitate and/ or PGE2. In addition, primary rat hepatocytes were isolated and incubated with supernatants of insulin-stimulated macrophages to investigate whether the inflammatory response in macrophages is involved in the development of insulin resistance in hepatocytes. Insulin induced the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines in macrophage-like cell lines probably primarily via the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-Akt pathway with subsequent activation of the transcription factor NF-κB (nuclear factor 'kappa-light-chain-enhancer' of activated B-cells). The cytokines released in this process inhibited insulin-induced expression of glucokinase by supernatants of insulin-stimulated macrophages in primary rat hepatocytes. Also, LPS or palmitate, whose local concentrations are increased in the course of metabolic syndrome, were able to stimulate the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines in macrophage-like cell lines. While LPS, according to the literature, undisputedly mediates its effect via activation of toll-like receptor (TLR) 4, palmitate, however, appears to be able to act mainly in a TLR4-independent manner. Rather, de novo ceramide synthesis appeared to play a crucial role. Moreover, insulin enhanced both LPS- and palmitate-induced inflammatory responses in both cell lines. The results obtained in macrophage-like cell lines were largely confirmed in primary human macrophages. Furthermore, both insulin and LPS or palmitate induced PGE2 production in the macrophages studied. The data suggest that this was not due to increased expression of arachidonic acid-synthesizing enzymes but rather to increased expression of PGE2-synthesizing enzymes. On the one hand PGE2 inhibited the stimulus-dependent expression of the pro-inflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor (TNF) α in U937 macrophages. However, on the other hand, it enhanced the expression of the pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin- (IL-) 1β and IL-8. In addition, it enhanced the expression of IL-6-type cytokines, which can be both pro- and anti-inflammatory. In addition, PGE2 enhanced the expression of PGE2-synthesizing enzymes. It therefore appears to be able to enhance its own synthesis. In conclusion, the release of pro-inflammatory mediators from macrophages in the course of hyperinsulinemia may favor the development of insulin resistance. Thus, the hyperinsulinemia might be augmented in a vicious cycle feed forward loop. Metabolites and signaling substances whose concentrations are elevated in the metabolic syndrome (for example, LPS, free fatty acids, and PGE2) also triggered inflammatory responses in macrophages. The synergistic interaction of insulin and these metabolites and signaling substances triggered a stronger inflammatory response in macrophages than any of the individual components. The released cytokines could contribute to the manifestation of insulin resistance and the metabolic syndrome.

