Iron isotope fractionation in carbonatite melt systems

Carbonatite magmatism is a highly efficient transport mechanism from Earth’s mantle to the crust, thus providing insights into the chemistry and dynamics of the Earth’s mantle. One evolving and promising tool for tracing magma interaction are stable iron isotopes, particularly because iron isotope fractionation is controlled by oxidation state and bonding environment. Meanwhile, a large data set on iron isotope fractionation in igneous rocks exists comprising bulk rock compositions and fractionation between mineral groups. Iron isotope data from natural carbonatite rocks are extremely light and of remarkably high variability. This resembles iron isotope data from mantle xenoliths, which are characterized by a variability in δ56Fe spanning three times the range found in basalts, and by the extremely light values of some whole rock samples, reaching δ56Fe as low as -0.69 ‰ in a spinel lherzolite. Cause to this large range of variations may be metasomatic processes, involving metasomatic agents like volatile bearing high-alkaline silicate melts or carbonate melts. The expected effects of metasomatism on iron isotope fractionation vary with parameters like melt/rock-ratio, reaction time, and the nature of metasomatic agents and mineral reactions involved. An alternative or additional way to enrich light isotopes in the mantle could be multiple phases of melt extraction. To interpret the existing data sets more knowledge on iron isotope fractionation factors is needed. To investigate the behavior of iron isotopes in the carbonatite systems, kinetic and equilibration experiments in natro-carbonatite systems between immiscible silicate and carbonate melts were performed in an internally heated gas pressure vessel at intrinsic redox conditions at temperatures between 900 and 1200 °C and pressures of 0.5 and 0.7 GPa. The iron isotope compositions of coexisting silicate melt and carbonate melt were analyzed by solution MC-ICP-MS. The kinetic experiments employing a Fe-58 spiked starting material show that isotopic equilibrium is obtained after 48 hours. The experimental studies of equilibrium iron isotope fractionation between immiscible silicate and carbonate melts have shown that light isotopes are enriched in the carbonatite melt. The highest Δ56Fesil.m.-carb.melt (mean) of 0.13 ‰ was determined in a system with a strongly peralkaline silicate melt composition (ASI ≥ 0.21, Na/Al ≤ 2.7). In three systems with extremely peralkaline silicate melt compositions (ASI between 0.11 and 0.14) iron isotope fractionation could analytically not be resolved. The lowest Δ56Fesil.m.-carb.melt (mean) of 0.02 ‰ was determined in a system with an extremely peralkaline silicate melt composition (ASI ≤ 0.11 , Na/Al ≥ 6.1). The observed iron isotope fractionation is most likely governed by the redox conditions of the system. Yet, in the systems, where no fractionation occurred, structural changes induced by compositional changes possibly overrule the influence of redox conditions. This interpretation implicates, that the iron isotope system holds the potential to be useful not only for exploring redox conditions in magmatic systems, but also for discovering structural changes in a melt. In situ iron isotope analyses by femtosecond laser ablation coupled to MC-ICP-MS on magnetite and olivine grains were performed to reveal variations in iron isotope composition on the micro scale. The investigated sample is a melilitite bomb from the Salt Lake Crater group at Honolulu (Oahu, Hawaii), showing strong evidence for interaction with a carbonatite melt. While magnetite grains are rather homogeneous in their iron isotope compositions, olivine grains span a far larger range in iron isotope ratios. The variability of δ56Fe in magnetite is limited from - 0.17 ‰ (± 0.11 ‰, 2SE) to +0.08 ‰ (± 0.09 ‰, 2SE). δ56Fe in olivine range from -0.66‰ (± 0.11 ‰, 2SE) to +0.10 ‰ (± 0.13 ‰, 2SE). Olivine and magnetite grains hold different informations regarding kinetic and equilibrium fractionation due to their different Fe diffusion coefficients. The observations made in the experiments and in the in situ iron isotope analyses suggest that the extremely light iron isotope signatures found in carbonatites are generated by several steps of isotope fractionation during carbonatite genesis. These may involve equilibrium and kinetic fractionation. Since iron isotopic signatures in natural systems are generated by a combination of multiple factors (pressure, temperature, redox conditions, phase composition and structure, time scale), multi tracer approaches are needed to explain signatures found in natural rocks.

