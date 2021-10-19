Spatiotemporal variations of key air pollutants and greenhouse gases in the Himalayan foothills
Raumzeitliche Variationen der wichtigsten Luftschadstoffe und Treibhausgase in den Ausläufern des Himalaya
- South Asia is a rapidly developing, densely populated and highly polluted region that is facing the impacts of increasing air pollution and climate change, and yet it remains one of the least studied regions of the world scientifically. In recognition of this situation, this thesis focuses on studying (i) the spatial and temporal variation of key greenhouse gases (CO2 and CH4) and air pollutants (CO and O3) and (ii) the vertical distribution of air pollutants (PM, BC) in the foothills of the Himalaya. Five sites were selected in the Kathmandu Valley, the capital region of Nepal, along with two sites outside of the valley in the Makawanpur and Kaski districts, and conducted measurements during the period of 2013-2014 and 2016. These measurements are analyzed in this thesis. The CO measurements at multiple sites in the Kathmandu Valley showed a clear diurnal cycle: morning and evening levels were high, with an afternoon dip. There are slight differences in the diurnal cycles of CO2 and CH4, with the CO2 and CH4 mixing ratiosSouth Asia is a rapidly developing, densely populated and highly polluted region that is facing the impacts of increasing air pollution and climate change, and yet it remains one of the least studied regions of the world scientifically. In recognition of this situation, this thesis focuses on studying (i) the spatial and temporal variation of key greenhouse gases (CO2 and CH4) and air pollutants (CO and O3) and (ii) the vertical distribution of air pollutants (PM, BC) in the foothills of the Himalaya. Five sites were selected in the Kathmandu Valley, the capital region of Nepal, along with two sites outside of the valley in the Makawanpur and Kaski districts, and conducted measurements during the period of 2013-2014 and 2016. These measurements are analyzed in this thesis. The CO measurements at multiple sites in the Kathmandu Valley showed a clear diurnal cycle: morning and evening levels were high, with an afternoon dip. There are slight differences in the diurnal cycles of CO2 and CH4, with the CO2 and CH4 mixing ratios increasing after the afternoon dip, until the morning peak the next day. The mixing layer height (MLH) of the nocturnal stable layer is relatively constant (~ 200 m) during the night, after which it transitions to a convective mixing layer during the day and the MLH increases up to 1200 m in the afternoon. Pollutants are thus largely trapped in the valley from the evening until sunrise the following day, and the concentration of pollutants increases due to emissions during the night. During afternoon, the pollutants are diluted due to the circulation by the valley winds after the break-up of the mixing layer. The major emission sources of GHGs and air pollutants in the valley are transport sector, residential cooking, brick kilns, trash burning, and agro-residue burning. Brick industries are influential in the winter and pre-monsoon season. The contribution of regional forest fires and agro-residue burning are seen during the pre-monsoon season. In addition, relatively higher CO values were also observed at the valley outskirts (Bhimdhunga and Naikhandi), which indicates the contribution of regional emission sources. This was also supported by the presence of higher concentrations of O3 during the pre-monsoon season. The mixing ratios of CO2 (419.3 ±6.0 ppm) and CH4 (2.192 ±0.066 ppm) in the valley were much higher than at background sites, including the Mauna Loa observatory (CO2: 396.8 ± 2.0 ppm, CH4:1.831 ± 0.110 ppm) and Waligaun (CO2: 397.7 ± 3.6 ppm, CH4: 1.879 ± 0.009 ppm), China, as well as at an urban site Shadnagar (CH4: 1.92 ± 0.07 ppm) in India. The daily 8 hour maximum O3 average in the Kathmandu Valley exceeds the WHO recommended value during more than 80% of the days during the pre-monsoon period, which represents a significant risk for human health and ecosystems in the region. Moreover, in the measurements of the vertical distribution of particulate matter, which were made using an ultralight aircraft, and are the first of their kind in the region, an elevated polluted layer at around ca. 3000 m asl. was detected over the Pokhara Valley. The layer could be associated with the large-scale regional transport of pollution. These contributions towards understanding the distributions of key air pollutants and their main sources will provide helpful information for developing management plans and policies to help reduce the risks for the millions of people living in the region.…
- Südasien ist eine sich schnell entwickelnde, dicht besiedelte und stark umweltbelastete Region, die mit den Auswirkungen der zunehmenden Luftverschmutzung und des Klimawandels konfrontiert ist, und dennoch bleibt sie wissenschaftlich gesehen eine der am wenigsten untersuchten Regionen der Welt. In Anerkennung dieser Situation liegt der Schwerpunkt dieser Arbeit auf der Untersuchung (i) der räumlichen und zeitlichen Variation der wichtigsten Treibhausgase (CO2 und CH4) und Luftschadstoffe (CO und O3) und (ii) der vertikalen Verteilung der Luftverschmutzung (PM, BC) in den Vorgebirgen des Himalayas. Fünf Standorte wurden im Kathmandu-Tal, der Hauptstadtregion Nepals, sowie zwei Standorte außerhalb des Tals in den Distrikten Makawanpur und Kaski ausgewählt und im Zeitraum 2013-2014 und 2016 wurden Messungen durchgeführt. Diese Messungen werden in dieser Arbeit analysiert. Die CO-Messungen an mehreren Standorten im Kathmandu-Tal zeigten einen klaren Tagesablauf: Die Werte am Morgen und am Abend waren hoch, mit einem Rückgang amSüdasien ist eine sich schnell entwickelnde, dicht besiedelte und stark umweltbelastete Region, die mit den Auswirkungen der zunehmenden Luftverschmutzung und des Klimawandels konfrontiert ist, und dennoch bleibt sie wissenschaftlich gesehen eine der am wenigsten untersuchten Regionen der Welt. In Anerkennung dieser Situation liegt der Schwerpunkt dieser Arbeit auf der Untersuchung (i) der räumlichen und zeitlichen Variation der wichtigsten Treibhausgase (CO2 und CH4) und Luftschadstoffe (CO und O3) und (ii) der vertikalen Verteilung der Luftverschmutzung (PM, BC) in den Vorgebirgen des Himalayas. Fünf Standorte wurden im Kathmandu-Tal, der Hauptstadtregion Nepals, sowie zwei Standorte außerhalb des Tals in den Distrikten Makawanpur und Kaski ausgewählt und im Zeitraum 2013-2014 und 2016 wurden Messungen durchgeführt. Diese Messungen werden in dieser Arbeit analysiert. Die CO-Messungen an mehreren Standorten im Kathmandu-Tal zeigten einen klaren Tagesablauf: Die Werte am Morgen und am Abend waren hoch, mit einem Rückgang am Nachmittag. Es gibt leichte Unterschiede in den Tageszyklen von CO2 und CH4, wobei die Mischungsverhältnisse von CO2 und CH4 nach dem Nachmittagsdip bis zu den höchsten Werten am nächsten Morgen zunehmen. Die Höhe der nächtlichen stabilen planetaren Grenzschicht ist relativ konstant (~ 200 m), danach geht sie tagsüber in eine konvektive Mischschicht über und die MLH ("Mixing layer height") steigt am Nachmittag auf bis zu 1400 m an. So werden Schadstoffe vom Abend bis zum Sonnenaufgang des folgenden Tages weitgehend im Tal gefangen, und die Schadstoffkonzentration steigt durch nächtliche Emissionen an. Während des Nachmittags werden die Schadstoffe aufgrund der Zirkulation durch die Talwinde nach dem Aufbrechen der Mischschicht verdünnt. Die Hauptemissionsquellen für GHGs und Luftschadstoffe im Tal sind der Verkehrssektor, das Kochen in privaten Haushalten, Ziegeleien, die Müllverbrennung und die Verbrennung von landwirtschaftlichen Reststoffen. Die Ziegelindustrie ist in der Winter- und Vormonsunzeit von großer Bedeutung für die Emissionen von Ruß. Der Beitrag der regionalen Waldbrände und der Verbrennung von landwirtschaftlichen Reststoffen ist besonders wichtig in der Vormonsunzeit. Darüber hinaus wurden auch am Talrand (Bhimdhunga und Naikhandi) relativ hohe CO-Werte beobachtet, was auf den Beitrag der regionalen Emissionsquellen hinweist. Dies wurde auch durch das Vorhandensein höherer Konzentrationen von O3 während der Vormonsunzeit unterstützt. Die Mischungsverhältnisse von CO2 (419,3 ±6,0 ppmv) und CH4 (2.192 ±0,066 ppmv) im Tal waren viel höher als an bekannten Hintergrundstandorten, darunter das Observatorium Mauna Loa (CO2: 396,8 ± 2,0 ppmv, CH4:1.831 ± 0,110 ppmv) und Waligaun (CO2: 397,7 ± 3,6 ppmv, CH4: 1,879 ± 0,009 ppmv), China, sowie an einem städtischen Standort Shadnagar (CH4: 1,92 ± 0,07 ppmv) in Indien. Der tägliche 8-stündige maximale O3-Durchschnitt im Kathmandu-Tal übersteigt den WHO-Empfehlungswert an mehr als 80% der Tage während der Vormonsunzeit, was ein erhebliches Risiko für die menschliche Gesundheit und die Ökosysteme in der Region darstellt. Darüber hinaus wurde bei den Messungen der vertikalen Verteilung der Feinstaubpartikel, die mit einem Ultraleichtflugzeug durchgeführt wurden und die ersten ihrer Art in der Region sind, eine höherliegende verschmutzte Schicht, ca. 3000 m über dem mittleren Meeresspiegel über dem Pokhara-Tal, festgestellt. Die Schicht könnte mit dem großräumigen regionalen Transport von Schadstoffen in Verbindung gebracht werden. Diese Beiträge zum Verständnis der Verteilung der wichtigsten Luftschadstoffe und ihrer Hauptquellen werden hilfreiche Informationen für die Entwicklung von Mitigationsplänen und -strategien liefern, die dazu beitragen, die Risiken für die Millionen von Menschen, die in der Region leben, zu verringern.…
