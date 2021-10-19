Spatiotemporal variations of key air pollutants and greenhouse gases in the Himalayan foothills

South Asia is a rapidly developing, densely populated and highly polluted region that is facing the impacts of increasing air pollution and climate change, and yet it remains one of the least studied regions of the world scientifically. In recognition of this situation, this thesis focuses on studying (i) the spatial and temporal variation of key greenhouse gases (CO2 and CH4) and air pollutants (CO and O3) and (ii) the vertical distribution of air pollutants (PM, BC) in the foothills of the Himalaya. Five sites were selected in the Kathmandu Valley, the capital region of Nepal, along with two sites outside of the valley in the Makawanpur and Kaski districts, and conducted measurements during the period of 2013-2014 and 2016. These measurements are analyzed in this thesis. The CO measurements at multiple sites in the Kathmandu Valley showed a clear diurnal cycle: morning and evening levels were high, with an afternoon dip. There are slight differences in the diurnal cycles of CO2 and CH4, with the CO2 and CH4 mixing ratios

South Asia is a rapidly developing, densely populated and highly polluted region that is facing the impacts of increasing air pollution and climate change, and yet it remains one of the least studied regions of the world scientifically. In recognition of this situation, this thesis focuses on studying (i) the spatial and temporal variation of key greenhouse gases (CO2 and CH4) and air pollutants (CO and O3) and (ii) the vertical distribution of air pollutants (PM, BC) in the foothills of the Himalaya. Five sites were selected in the Kathmandu Valley, the capital region of Nepal, along with two sites outside of the valley in the Makawanpur and Kaski districts, and conducted measurements during the period of 2013-2014 and 2016. These measurements are analyzed in this thesis. The CO measurements at multiple sites in the Kathmandu Valley showed a clear diurnal cycle: morning and evening levels were high, with an afternoon dip. There are slight differences in the diurnal cycles of CO2 and CH4, with the CO2 and CH4 mixing ratios increasing after the afternoon dip, until the morning peak the next day. The mixing layer height (MLH) of the nocturnal stable layer is relatively constant (~ 200 m) during the night, after which it transitions to a convective mixing layer during the day and the MLH increases up to 1200 m in the afternoon. Pollutants are thus largely trapped in the valley from the evening until sunrise the following day, and the concentration of pollutants increases due to emissions during the night. During afternoon, the pollutants are diluted due to the circulation by the valley winds after the break-up of the mixing layer. The major emission sources of GHGs and air pollutants in the valley are transport sector, residential cooking, brick kilns, trash burning, and agro-residue burning. Brick industries are influential in the winter and pre-monsoon season. The contribution of regional forest fires and agro-residue burning are seen during the pre-monsoon season. In addition, relatively higher CO values were also observed at the valley outskirts (Bhimdhunga and Naikhandi), which indicates the contribution of regional emission sources. This was also supported by the presence of higher concentrations of O3 during the pre-monsoon season. The mixing ratios of CO2 (419.3 ±6.0 ppm) and CH4 (2.192 ±0.066 ppm) in the valley were much higher than at background sites, including the Mauna Loa observatory (CO2: 396.8 ± 2.0 ppm, CH4:1.831 ± 0.110 ppm) and Waligaun (CO2: 397.7 ± 3.6 ppm, CH4: 1.879 ± 0.009 ppm), China, as well as at an urban site Shadnagar (CH4: 1.92 ± 0.07 ppm) in India. The daily 8 hour maximum O3 average in the Kathmandu Valley exceeds the WHO recommended value during more than 80% of the days during the pre-monsoon period, which represents a significant risk for human health and ecosystems in the region. Moreover, in the measurements of the vertical distribution of particulate matter, which were made using an ultralight aircraft, and are the first of their kind in the region, an elevated polluted layer at around ca. 3000 m asl. was detected over the Pokhara Valley. The layer could be associated with the large-scale regional transport of pollution. These contributions towards understanding the distributions of key air pollutants and their main sources will provide helpful information for developing management plans and policies to help reduce the risks for the millions of people living in the region.

…