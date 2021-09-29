Schließen

Scattering the Geometry of Weighted Graphs

  • Given two weighted graphs (X, b(k), m(k)), k = 1, 2 with b(1) similar to b(2) and m(1) similar to m(2), we prove a weighted L-1-criterion for the existence and completeness of the wave operators W-+/- (H-2, H-1, I-1,I-2), where H-k denotes the natural Laplacian in l(2)(X, m(k)) w.r.t. (X, b(k), m(k)) and I-1,I-2 the trivial identification of l(2)(X, m(1)) with l(2) (X, m(2)). In particular, this entails a general criterion for the absolutely continuous spectra of H-1 and H-2 to be equal.

Metadaten
Author details:Batu GüneysuGND, Matthias KellerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11040-018-9285-1
ISSN:1385-0172
ISSN:1572-9656
Title of parent work (English):Mathematical physics, analysis and geometry : an international journal devoted to the theory and applications of analysis and geometry to physics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/14
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/29
Tag:Graphs; Laplacian; Scattering theory
Volume:21
Issue:3
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

