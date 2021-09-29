Scattering the Geometry of Weighted Graphs
- Given two weighted graphs (X, b(k), m(k)), k = 1, 2 with b(1) similar to b(2) and m(1) similar to m(2), we prove a weighted L-1-criterion for the existence and completeness of the wave operators W-+/- (H-2, H-1, I-1,I-2), where H-k denotes the natural Laplacian in l(2)(X, m(k)) w.r.t. (X, b(k), m(k)) and I-1,I-2 the trivial identification of l(2)(X, m(1)) with l(2) (X, m(2)). In particular, this entails a general criterion for the absolutely continuous spectra of H-1 and H-2 to be equal.
|Batu GüneysuGND, Matthias KellerORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11040-018-9285-1
|1385-0172
|1572-9656
|Mathematical physics, analysis and geometry : an international journal devoted to the theory and applications of analysis and geometry to physics
|Springer
|Dordrecht
|Article
|English
|2018/09/14
|2018
|2021/09/29
|Graphs; Laplacian; Scattering theory
|21
|3
|15
|DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access