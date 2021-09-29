Kamolphat Atsawawaranunt, Laia Comas-Bru, Sahar Amirnezhad Mozhdehi, Michael Deininger, Sandy P. Harrison, Andy Baker, Meighan Boyd, Nikita Kaushal, Syed Masood Ahmad, Yassine Ait Brahim, Monica Arienzo, Petra Bajo, Kerstin Braun, Yuval Burstyn, Sakonvan Chawchai, Wuhui Duan, Istvan Gabor Hatvani, Jun Hu, Zoltan Kern, Inga Labuhn, Matthew Lachniet, Franziska A. Lechleitner, Andrew Lorrey, Carlos Perez-Mejias, Robyn Pickering, Nick Scroxton, Tim Atkinson, Avner Ayalon, James Baldini, Miriam Bar-Matthews, Juan Pablo Bernal, Sebastian Breitenbach, Ronny Boch, Andrea Borsato, Yanjun Cai, Stacy Carolin, Hai Cheng, Andrea Columbu, Isabelle Couchoud, Francisco Cruz, Attila Demeny, David Dominguez-Villar, Virgil Dragusin, Russell Drysdale, Vasile Ersek, Martin Finne, Dominik Fleitmann, Jens Fohlmeister, Amy Frappier, Dominique Genty, Steffen Holzkamper, Philip Hopley, Gayatri Kathayat, Duncan Keenan-Jones, Gabriella Koltai, Marc Luetscher, Ting-Yong Li, Mahjoor Ahmad Lone, Monika Markowska, Dave Mattey, Frank McDermott, Ana Moreno, Gina Moseley, Carole Nehme, Valdir F. Novello, David Psomiadis, Kira Rehfeld, Jiaoyang Ruan, Natasha Sekhon, Lijuan Sha, Denis Sholz, Yavor Shopov, Andrew Smith, Nicolas Strikis, Pauline Treble, Ezgi Unal-Imer, Anton Vaks, Stef Vansteenberge, Cristina Veiga-Pires, Ny Riavo Voarintsoa, Xianfeng Wang, Corinne Wong, Barbara Wortham, Jennifer Wurtzel, Baoyun Zong
Stable isotope records from speleothems provide information on past climate changes, most particularly information that can be used to reconstruct past changes in precipitation and atmospheric circulation. These records are increasingly being used to provide "out-of-sample" evaluations of isotope-enabled climate models. SISAL (Speleothem Isotope Synthesis and Analysis) is an international working group of the Past Global Changes (PAGES) project. The working group aims to provide a comprehensive compilation of speleothem isotope records for climate reconstruction and model evaluation. The SISAL database contains data for individual speleothems, grouped by cave system. Stable isotopes of oxygen and carbon (delta O-18, delta C-13) measurements are referenced by distance from the top or bottom of the speleothem. Additional tables provide information on dating, including information on the dates used to construct the original age model and sufficient information to assess the quality of each data set and to erect a standardized chronology across different speleothems. The metadata table provides location information, information on the full range of measurements carried out on each speleothem and information on the cave system that is relevant to the interpretation of the records, as well as citations for both publications and archived data.
|Kamolphat AtsawawaranuntORCiD, Laia Comas-BruORCiD, Sahar Amirnezhad Mozhdehi, Michael Deininger, Sandy P. Harrison, Andy BakerORCiD, Meighan Boyd, Nikita KaushalORCiD, Syed Masood Ahmad, Yassine Ait Brahim, Monica Arienzo, Petra Bajo, Kerstin BraunORCiD, Yuval Burstyn, Sakonvan Chawchai, Wuhui Duan, Istvan Gabor Hatvani, Jun Hu, Zoltan KernORCiD, Inga LabuhnORCiD, Matthew Lachniet, Franziska A. Lechleitner, Andrew Lorrey, Carlos Perez-MejiasORCiD, Robyn Pickering, Nick ScroxtonORCiD, Tim Atkinson, Avner Ayalon, James Baldini, Miriam Bar-Matthews, Juan Pablo Bernal, Sebastian Breitenbach, Ronny Boch, Andrea Borsato, Yanjun Cai, Stacy Carolin, Hai Cheng, Andrea Columbu, Isabelle CouchoudORCiD, Francisco Cruz, Attila Demeny, David Dominguez-Villar, Virgil Dragusin, Russell DrysdaleORCiD, Vasile ErsekORCiD, Martin FinneORCiD, Dominik Fleitmann, Jens FohlmeisterGND, Amy Frappier, Dominique Genty, Steffen HolzkamperORCiD, Philip Hopley, Gayatri Kathayat, Duncan Keenan-JonesORCiD, Gabriella Koltai, Marc Luetscher, Ting-Yong Li, Mahjoor Ahmad Lone, Monika Markowska, Dave Mattey, Frank McDermottORCiD, Ana Moreno, Gina MoseleyORCiD, Carole NehmeORCiD, Valdir F. NovelloORCiD, David Psomiadis, Kira RehfeldORCiD, Jiaoyang RuanORCiD, Natasha Sekhon, Lijuan Sha, Denis Sholz, Yavor Shopov, Andrew SmithORCiD, Nicolas Strikis, Pauline Treble, Ezgi Unal-Imer, Anton VaksORCiD, Stef Vansteenberge, Cristina Veiga-PiresORCiD, Ny Riavo Voarintsoa, Xianfeng WangORCiD, Corinne Wong, Barbara Wortham, Jennifer Wurtzel, Baoyun Zong
|https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-10-1687-2018
|1866-3508
|1866-3516
|Earth System Science Data
|a global resource to document oxygen and carbon isotope records from speleothems
|Copernicus
|Göttingen
|Article
|English
|2018/09/14
|2018
|SISAL Working Grp Members
|2021/09/29
|10
|3
|27
|1687
|1713
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International