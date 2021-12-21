Control-value theory in the context of teaching
- Background: Students' self-concept of ability is an important predictor of their achievement emotions. However, little is known about how learning environments affect these interrelations. Aims: Referring to Pekrun's control-value theory, this study investigated whether teacher-reported teaching quality at the classroom level would moderate the relation between student-level mathematics self-concept at the beginning of the school year and students' achievement emotions at the middle of the school year. Sample: Data of 807 ninth and tenth graders (53.4% girls) and their mathematics teachers (58.1% male) were analysed. Method: Students and teachers completed questionnaires at the beginning of the school year and at the middle of the school year. Multi-level modelling and cross-level interaction analyses were used to examine the longitudinal relations between self-concept, teacher-perceived teaching quality, and achievement emotions as well as potential interaction effects. Results: Mathematics self-concept significantly andBackground: Students' self-concept of ability is an important predictor of their achievement emotions. However, little is known about how learning environments affect these interrelations. Aims: Referring to Pekrun's control-value theory, this study investigated whether teacher-reported teaching quality at the classroom level would moderate the relation between student-level mathematics self-concept at the beginning of the school year and students' achievement emotions at the middle of the school year. Sample: Data of 807 ninth and tenth graders (53.4% girls) and their mathematics teachers (58.1% male) were analysed. Method: Students and teachers completed questionnaires at the beginning of the school year and at the middle of the school year. Multi-level modelling and cross-level interaction analyses were used to examine the longitudinal relations between self-concept, teacher-perceived teaching quality, and achievement emotions as well as potential interaction effects. Results: Mathematics self-concept significantly and positively related to enjoyment in mathematics and negatively related to anxiety. Teacher-reported structuredness decreased students' anxiety. Mathematics self-concept only had a significant and positive effect on students' enjoyment at high levels of teacher-reported cognitive activation and at high levels of structuredness. Conclusions: High teaching quality can be seen as a resource that strengthens the positive relations between academic self-concept and positive achievement emotions.…
|Author details:
|Rebecca LazaridesORCiDGND, Diana RaufelderORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-519718
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51971
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Title of parent work (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|does teaching quality moderate relations between academic self-concept and achievement emotions?
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (736)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/21
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/12/21
|Tag:
|achievement emotions; control-value theory; self-concept; teaching quality
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|127
|Last Page:
|147
|Source:
|British Journal of Educational Psychology 91 (2021) 1, 127-147 DOI: 110.1111/bjep.12352
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International