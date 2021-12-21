Schließen

Control-value theory in the context of teaching

  • Background: Students' self-concept of ability is an important predictor of their achievement emotions. However, little is known about how learning environments affect these interrelations. Aims: Referring to Pekrun's control-value theory, this study investigated whether teacher-reported teaching quality at the classroom level would moderate the relation between student-level mathematics self-concept at the beginning of the school year and students' achievement emotions at the middle of the school year. Sample: Data of 807 ninth and tenth graders (53.4% girls) and their mathematics teachers (58.1% male) were analysed. Method: Students and teachers completed questionnaires at the beginning of the school year and at the middle of the school year. Multi-level modelling and cross-level interaction analyses were used to examine the longitudinal relations between self-concept, teacher-perceived teaching quality, and achievement emotions as well as potential interaction effects. Results: Mathematics self-concept significantly andBackground: Students' self-concept of ability is an important predictor of their achievement emotions. However, little is known about how learning environments affect these interrelations. Aims: Referring to Pekrun's control-value theory, this study investigated whether teacher-reported teaching quality at the classroom level would moderate the relation between student-level mathematics self-concept at the beginning of the school year and students' achievement emotions at the middle of the school year. Sample: Data of 807 ninth and tenth graders (53.4% girls) and their mathematics teachers (58.1% male) were analysed. Method: Students and teachers completed questionnaires at the beginning of the school year and at the middle of the school year. Multi-level modelling and cross-level interaction analyses were used to examine the longitudinal relations between self-concept, teacher-perceived teaching quality, and achievement emotions as well as potential interaction effects. Results: Mathematics self-concept significantly and positively related to enjoyment in mathematics and negatively related to anxiety. Teacher-reported structuredness decreased students' anxiety. Mathematics self-concept only had a significant and positive effect on students' enjoyment at high levels of teacher-reported cognitive activation and at high levels of structuredness. Conclusions: High teaching quality can be seen as a resource that strengthens the positive relations between academic self-concept and positive achievement emotions.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr736.pdfeng
    (1768KB)

    SHA-512:56588e4dc72e91a993bf74c5cc6caeb747ec44db87686e0e7526678ee0184da9d35ae27974a29ea6f95f8d0967ef09a18167a9a3ee7775bc9a82978de1647044

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca LazaridesORCiDGND, Diana RaufelderORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-519718
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51971
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):does teaching quality moderate relations between academic self-concept and achievement emotions?
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (736)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/21
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/12/21
Tag:achievement emotions; control-value theory; self-concept; teaching quality
Issue:1
Number of pages:23
First page:127
Last Page:147
Source:British Journal of Educational Psychology 91 (2021) 1, 127-147 DOI: 110.1111/bjep.12352
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.