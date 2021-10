Daten als Grundlage für wissenschaftliche Politikberatung

This study shows that data is of outstanding importance for scientific policy advice, administrative decision preparation and political decision-making in the crisis. During the crisis, however, there were serious communication problems and uncertainties in the mutual expectations of scientific data providers and political-administrative data users. Knowledge accumulation and decision-making were also hampered by uncertain and volatile data on the pandemic, combined with a dynamic development of the situation. Awareness and mutual understanding of the specific role profiles of the actors involved in the scientific policy advisory process, as well as their demarcation in particular, are still to be assessed as insufficient. The study has also identified a variety of deficits with regard to the availability, quality, accessibility, shareability and usability of data, which represent considerable challenges to data producers and users and reveal a need for extensive reform, since, on the one hand, important data sets for crisis-related

This study shows that data is of outstanding importance for scientific policy advice, administrative decision preparation and political decision-making in the crisis. During the crisis, however, there were serious communication problems and uncertainties in the mutual expectations of scientific data providers and political-administrative data users. Knowledge accumulation and decision-making were also hampered by uncertain and volatile data on the pandemic, combined with a dynamic development of the situation. Awareness and mutual understanding of the specific role profiles of the actors involved in the scientific policy advisory process, as well as their demarcation in particular, are still to be assessed as insufficient. The study has also identified a variety of deficits with regard to the availability, quality, accessibility, shareability and usability of data, which represent considerable challenges to data producers and users and reveal a need for extensive reform, since, on the one hand, important data sets for crisis-related policy advice are lacking. On the other hand, the depth of focus and differentiation of the available data stocks are partly insufficient. This applies, for example, to socio-structural data on the severity of the pandemic impact of different groups or to small-scale data on burden and capacity parameters, such as staffing levels in intensive care units, health offices and care facilities. There are also data deficits with regard to a holistic pandemic assessment, for example with regard to the health effects in a broader sense that have arisen as a result of the measures taken (postponement or discontinuation of operations, treatments and prevention, but also domestic violence and psychological stress). In the absence of systematic accompanying studies and evaluative research, there are also data deficits with regard to the effects of containment measures or their removal at the territorial level. Overall, the study shows that optimising data-based policy advice and political decision-making in times of crisis as well as between crises is not just a matter of producing "more" data and improving its quality, linkage and sharing. Rather, the incentive structures and interests in politics, administration and science as well as the competences, action orientations and cognitive-cultural imprints of the various actors must also be taken into account. Incentives must be set and structures have to be created in order to strengthen the interest, the will and the skill to use data. This does not only apply for political and administrative decision-makers, but also for academics who are needed to feed data into the system. In addition to preparing information in a way that is appropriate for the target group, this also involves designing a normative and institutional framework within which the use of data for decision-making can be more effective, more qualified, but also more transparent, more comprehensible and thus more democratically legitimate. Against the background of these empirical findings, eight clusters of optimisation measures are proposed: (1) Establishment of data routes and data teams, (2) Creation of regional data competence centres, (3) Strengthening data literacy and accelerating cultural transformation in public administration, (4) Data standardisation, interoperability and register modernisation, (5) Expanding public data pools and open data use, (6) Linking data protection and data use more effectively, (7) Development of a high-frequency, representative data set, (8) Promoting European data cooperation.

…