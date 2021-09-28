Schließen

Hegemonialkampf im Weltsystem

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Erhard CromeGND
ISBN:978-3-947802-66-1
ISSN:0944-8101
Title of parent work (German):WeltTrends : das außenpolitische Journal
Publisher:WeltTrends
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/09/28
Volume:29
Issue:179
First page:41
Last Page:45
Organizational units:Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo