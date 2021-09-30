Gemeinschaftsbildung im Exil
Community Building in Exile
In vorliegender Arbeit werden die Gefahren und Chancen des gemeinschaftlichen Zusammenlebens im Exil am Beispiel der ehemaligen Colonia Dignidad in Chile analysiert. Die Colonia Dignidad (dt.: Kolonie der Würde) wurde 1961 von Mitgliedern einer deutschen Sekte im Zentrum des Landes, ca. 400 km südlich von Santiago entfernt, gegründet. Nach außen präsentierte sich die Gemeinschaft als glückliche und zufriedene deutsche Enklave, die ihre heimatlichen Traditionen und Bräuche im Ausland weiterhin pflegt. Mit dem Ende der Militärdiktatur unter Augusto Pinochet 1990 und dem damit verbundenen Wegfall der politischen Rückendeckung der Gemeinschaft, begann die chilenische Justiz die schon länger bestehenden Vorwürfe gegen den damaligen Sektenführer Paul Schäfer, u. a. wegen Kindesmissbrauchs und Folter an chilenischen Oppositionellen während der Militärdiktatur, zu untersuchen. Dem chilenischen Haftbefehl acht Jahre später entzog sich Paul Schäfer durch seine Flucht nach Argentinien. Die zurückbleibenden Mitglieder der Colonia Dignidad waren aufgrund des einsetzenden Zerfalls der alten Gemeinschaftsordnung gezwungen, sich ein neues Gemeinschaftskonzept zu erarbeiten, eines, in dem die bisher so dominante Führerfigur fehlte. Sowohl das Gemeinschaftsleben in der Colonia Dignidad zwischen 1961 und 1998 als auch das Zusammenleben in der heutigen Villa Baviera ab 1998 wird anhand der Theorien zur Gemeinschaftsforschung von Ferdinand Tönnies, Georg Vobruba, Zygmunt Baumann, Matthias Grundmann und Stephan Drucks analysiert. Im Findungsprozess eines neuen Gemeinschaftskonzeptes waren die Mitglieder der ehemaligen Colonia Dignidad gezwungen, sich mit der Vergangenheit auseinanderzusetzen. In diesem Zusammenhang wird der Frage nachgegangen, inwiefern eine Aufarbeitung der Vergangenheit (memoria) im kulturwissenschaftlichen und psychologischen Sinne stattfand bzw. stattfindet und wenn ja, wie sich diese gestaltete bzw. gestaltet. Hierzu wird untersucht, welche staatlichen Maßnahmen zur Unterstützung des Neuanfangs der Gemeinschaft getroffen wurden und welchen Erfolg diese Maßnahmen hatten. Basierend auf den daraus gewonnenen Resultaten und der aktuellen Selbstdarstellung der Villa Baviera in ihrer Webpräsenz, wird das neue Gemeinschaftskonzept der ehemaligen Colonia Dignidad auf die Chancen des Zusammenlebens hin analysiert. Weiterführend werden Konzepte zum kollektiven Gedächtnis untersucht, von dem „Familiengedächtnis" auf ein „Gemeinschaftsgedächtnis" übertragen und mit der Frage nach der konstruktiven memoria innerhalb der Villa Baviera verbunden. Abschließend wird der Frage nachgegangen, welche positiven Aspekte des Gemeinschaftslebens einer intentionalen Gemeinschaft auf das Gemeinschaftsleben der Villa Baviera übertragen werden könnten.
This work analyzes the dangers and opportunities of communal living in exile using the example of the former Colonia Dignidad in Chile. Colonia Dignidad (Engl.: Colony of Dignity) was founded in 1961 by members of a German sect in the center of the country, about 400 km south of Santiago. To the outside world, the community presented itself as a happy and contented German enclave that continued to maintain its native traditions and customs abroad. With the end of the military dictatorship under Augusto Pinochet in 1990 and the associated loss of political backing for the community, the Chilean judiciary began to investigate the long-standing accusations against the then cult leader Paul Schäfer, including charges of child abuse and torture of Chilean opposition members during the military dictatorship. Paul Schäfer evaded the Chilean arrest warrant eight years later by fleeing to Argentina. As the old community order began to disintegrate, the members of Colonia Dignidad who remained behind were forced to devise a new community concept, one that lacked the leader figure who had been so dominant until then. Both the community life in Colonia Dignidad between 1961 and 1998 and the community life in today's Villa Baviera from 1998 onwards are analyzed on the basis of the theories of community research by Ferdinand Tönnies, Georg Vobruba, Zygmunt Baumann, Matthias Grundmann and Stephan Drucks. In the process of finding a new community concept, the members of the former Colonia Dignidad were forced to deal with the past. In this context, the question is examined to what extent a reappraisal of the past (memoria) in the cultural and psychological sense took place and, if so, how this took place. To this end, the study examines which state measures were taken to support the community's new beginning and what success these measures had. Based on the results obtained and the current self-representation of Villa Baviera in its web presence, the new community concept of the former Colonia Dignidad is analyzed in terms of the opportunities for living together. Further on, concepts of collective memory are examined, transferred from the "family memory" to a "community memory" and connected to the question of constructive memoria within Villa Baviera. Finally, the question is explored which positive aspects of the community life of an intentional community could be transferred to the community life of Villa Baviera.
|Sophie Eulenfeld
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-519622
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51962
|Chancen und Gefahren des Zusammenlebens am Beispiel der Colonia Dignidad in Chile
|opportunities and dangers of living together using the example of Colonia Dignidad in Chile
|Eva KimminichORCiDGND, Jens HäselerGND
|Eva Kimminich
|Master's Thesis
|German
|2021/09/30
|2011
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2011/02/11
|2021/09/30
|Aufarbeitung der Vergangenheit; Chile; Colonia Dignidad; Führerfigur; Gemeinschaftsbildung im Exil; Militärdiktatur; Missbrauch; Paul Schäfer; Pinochet; Theorien zur Gemeinschaftsforschung; Villa Baviera; Zusammenleben; deutsche Sekte; kollektives Gedächtnis; memoria; psychotherapeutische Arbeit
Chile; Colonia Dignidad; German sect; Paul Schäfer; Pinochet; Villa Baviera; abuse; collective memory; community building in exile; intentional communities; leader figure; living together; memoria; military dictatorship; psychotherapeutic work; reworking of the past; theories of community research
|III, 108
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|4 Sprache / 46 Spanisch, Portugiesisch / 460 Spanisch, Portugiesisch
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International