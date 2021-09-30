This work analyzes the dangers and opportunities of communal living in exile using the example of the former Colonia Dignidad in Chile. Colonia Dignidad (Engl.: Colony of Dignity) was founded in 1961 by members of a German sect in the center of the country, about 400 km south of Santiago. To the outside world, the community presented itself as a happy and contented German enclave that continued to maintain its native traditions and customs abroad. With the end of the military dictatorship under Augusto Pinochet in 1990 and the associated loss of political backing for the community, the Chilean judiciary began to investigate the long-standing accusations against the then cult leader Paul Schäfer, including charges of child abuse and torture of Chilean opposition members during the military dictatorship. Paul Schäfer evaded the Chilean arrest warrant eight years later by fleeing to Argentina. As the old community order began to disintegrate, the members of Colonia Dignidad who remained behind were forced to devise a new community

This work analyzes the dangers and opportunities of communal living in exile using the example of the former Colonia Dignidad in Chile. Colonia Dignidad (Engl.: Colony of Dignity) was founded in 1961 by members of a German sect in the center of the country, about 400 km south of Santiago. To the outside world, the community presented itself as a happy and contented German enclave that continued to maintain its native traditions and customs abroad. With the end of the military dictatorship under Augusto Pinochet in 1990 and the associated loss of political backing for the community, the Chilean judiciary began to investigate the long-standing accusations against the then cult leader Paul Schäfer, including charges of child abuse and torture of Chilean opposition members during the military dictatorship. Paul Schäfer evaded the Chilean arrest warrant eight years later by fleeing to Argentina. As the old community order began to disintegrate, the members of Colonia Dignidad who remained behind were forced to devise a new community concept, one that lacked the leader figure who had been so dominant until then. Both the community life in Colonia Dignidad between 1961 and 1998 and the community life in today's Villa Baviera from 1998 onwards are analyzed on the basis of the theories of community research by Ferdinand Tönnies, Georg Vobruba, Zygmunt Baumann, Matthias Grundmann and Stephan Drucks. In the process of finding a new community concept, the members of the former Colonia Dignidad were forced to deal with the past. In this context, the question is examined to what extent a reappraisal of the past (memoria) in the cultural and psychological sense took place and, if so, how this took place. To this end, the study examines which state measures were taken to support the community's new beginning and what success these measures had. Based on the results obtained and the current self-representation of Villa Baviera in its web presence, the new community concept of the former Colonia Dignidad is analyzed in terms of the opportunities for living together. Further on, concepts of collective memory are examined, transferred from the "family memory" to a "community memory" and connected to the question of constructive memoria within Villa Baviera. Finally, the question is explored which positive aspects of the community life of an intentional community could be transferred to the community life of Villa Baviera.

…