Ultrafast laser generated strain in granular and continuous FePt thin films
- We employ ultrafast X-ray diffraction to compare the lattice dynamics of laser-excited continuous and granular FePt films on MgO (100) substrates. Contrary to recent results on free-standing granular films, we observe in both cases a pronounced and long-lasting out-of-plane expansion. We attribute this discrepancy to the in-plane expansion, which is suppressed by symmetry in continuous films. Granular films on substrates are less constrained and already show a reduced out-of-plane contraction. Via the Poisson effect, out-of-plane contractions drive in-plane expansion and vice versa. Consistently, the granular film exhibits a short-lived out-of-plane contraction driven by ultrafast demagnetization which is followed by a reduced and delayed expansion. From the acoustic reflections of the observed strain waves at the film-substrate interface, we extract a 13% reduction of the elastic constants in thin 10 nm FePt films compared to bulk-like samples. (C) 2018 Author(s).
|Alexander von ReppertORCiD, Lisa WilligORCiDGND, Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, M. Roessle, Wolfram LeitenbergerGND, Marc HerzogORCiDGND, F. Ganss, O. Hellwig, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5050234
|0003-6951
|1077-3118
|Applied physics letters
|American Institute of Physics
|Melville
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2021/09/27
|113
|12
|5
|BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 2281/8-1, BA 2281/11-1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International