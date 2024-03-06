Increasing the affinity of an O-Antigen polysaccharide binding site in Shigella flexneri bacteriophage Sf6 tailspike protein
Broad and unspecific use of antibiotics accelerates spread of resistances. Sensitive and robust pathogen detection is thus important for a more targeted application. Bacteriophages contain a large repertoire of pathogen-binding proteins. These tailspike proteins (TSP) often bind surface glycans and represent a promising design platform for specific pathogen sensors. We analysed bacteriophage Sf6 TSP that recognizes the O-polysaccharide of dysentery-causing Shigella flexneri to develop variants with increased sensitivity for sensor applications. Ligand polyrhamnose backbone conformations were obtained from 2D H-1,H-1-trNOESY NMR utilizing methine-methine and methine-methyl correlations. They agreed well with conformations obtained from molecular dynamics (MD), validating the method for further predictions. In a set of mutants, MD predicted ligand flexibilities that were in good correlation with binding strength as confirmed on immobilized S. flexneri O-polysaccharide (PS) with surface plasmon resonance. In silico approaches combined with rapid screening on PS surfaces hence provide valuable strategies for TSP-based pathogen sensor design.
|Ruth Sonja KunstmannORCiDGND, Olof Engström, Marko WehleGND, Göran Widmalm, Mark Santer, Stefanie BarbirzORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-519418
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51941
|1866-8372
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1417)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/05/19
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|2024/03/06
|NMR spectroscopy; carbohydrates; molecular dynamics simulations; protein-carbohydrate interactions; surface plasmon resonance
|32
|13
|Chem. Eur. J. 2020, 26, 7263. https://doi.org/10.1002/chem.202000495
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle