Unbemannte Schiffe im Internationalen Seerecht
- Die internationale Schifffahrt erhofft sich mit der Entwicklung unbemannter Schiffe, die nur noch von Kontrollzentren an Land durch Personal überwacht werden und sonst durch Elektromotoren und Solarenergie betrieben und mit selbstlernenden Navigationsprogrammen ausgestattet weitgehend autark agieren, eine Einsparung von Transportkosten von über 20 %. Diese voranschreitende technische Entwicklung wird insbesondere das internationale Seerecht in Zukunft vor Herausforderungen stellen. Das Werk untersucht vor diesem Hintergrund primär die Kompatibilität dieser Schiffe mit dem Seerechtsübereinkommen. Zunächst wird eine Schiffsdefinition für den Vertrag entwickelt und eine Anwendung des Regelwerks auf autonome Schiffe überprüft. Dann wird auf Problemfelder wie die Einhaltung von Pflichten durch die Schiffe, die Notwendigkeit besonderer Schutzrechte vor allem in Bezug auf Zwangsmaßnahmen durch die Küstenstaaten an Bord und die Anwendbarkeit der bestehenden Piraterievorschriften auf diese Schiffe eingegangen. Weiter wirft die Arbeit die FrageDie internationale Schifffahrt erhofft sich mit der Entwicklung unbemannter Schiffe, die nur noch von Kontrollzentren an Land durch Personal überwacht werden und sonst durch Elektromotoren und Solarenergie betrieben und mit selbstlernenden Navigationsprogrammen ausgestattet weitgehend autark agieren, eine Einsparung von Transportkosten von über 20 %. Diese voranschreitende technische Entwicklung wird insbesondere das internationale Seerecht in Zukunft vor Herausforderungen stellen. Das Werk untersucht vor diesem Hintergrund primär die Kompatibilität dieser Schiffe mit dem Seerechtsübereinkommen. Zunächst wird eine Schiffsdefinition für den Vertrag entwickelt und eine Anwendung des Regelwerks auf autonome Schiffe überprüft. Dann wird auf Problemfelder wie die Einhaltung von Pflichten durch die Schiffe, die Notwendigkeit besonderer Schutzrechte vor allem in Bezug auf Zwangsmaßnahmen durch die Küstenstaaten an Bord und die Anwendbarkeit der bestehenden Piraterievorschriften auf diese Schiffe eingegangen. Weiter wirft die Arbeit die Frage auf, ob die Staatengemeinschaft, besonders mit Hinblick auf den maritimen Umweltschutz, nach dem Seerechtsübereinkommen eine Pflicht zur Förderung unbemannter Schiffe hat. Abschließend wird auf erforderliche Cyber Security Maßnahmen für diesen besonderen Schiffstyp eingegangen. Insgesamt zeigt sich nach dieser Analyse, dass das Seerechtsübereinkommen, mit überschaubaren Anpassungen, gut Anwendung auf autonome Schiffe finden kann.…
- With the development of unmanned ships, which are only monitored by personnel from control centers on land and otherwise operated by electric motors, solar energy and equipped with self-learning navigation programs, international shipping hopes that transport costs will be reduced by more than 20%. This advancing technical development will present international maritime law with challenges in the future. Against this background, the thesis primarily examines the compatibility of these ships with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. First the author develops a definition for the term ship and evaluates the application of the contract to autonomous ships. Then problem areas such as compliance with contractual obligations, the need for special protective rights for the flag states, especially with regard to coercive measures by the coastal states on board, and the applicability of the existing piracy regulations to these ships are discussed. The thesis also raises the question whether the international community,With the development of unmanned ships, which are only monitored by personnel from control centers on land and otherwise operated by electric motors, solar energy and equipped with self-learning navigation programs, international shipping hopes that transport costs will be reduced by more than 20%. This advancing technical development will present international maritime law with challenges in the future. Against this background, the thesis primarily examines the compatibility of these ships with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. First the author develops a definition for the term ship and evaluates the application of the contract to autonomous ships. Then problem areas such as compliance with contractual obligations, the need for special protective rights for the flag states, especially with regard to coercive measures by the coastal states on board, and the applicability of the existing piracy regulations to these ships are discussed. The thesis also raises the question whether the international community, especially with regard to maritime environmental protection, has an obligation to promote unmanned ships under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Finally, the necessary cyber security measures for this particular type of ship are evaluated. In conclusion, the analysis shows that the Convention on the Law of the Sea, with minor adjustments, can be applied to unmanned vessels.…
|Author details:
|Vanessa Ritt
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-519385
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51938
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-522-4
|ISSN:
|2199-9686
|ISSN:
|2199-9694
|Title of parent work (German):
|Acta Iuridica Universitatis Potsdamiensis
|translated title (English):
|Unmanned vessels and the International Law of the Sea
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Acta Iuridica Universitatis Potsdamiensis (8)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Reviewer(s):
|Marcus SchladebachGND, Norbert JanzGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Marcus Schladebach
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/11
|Completion year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/09/15
|Release date:
|2022/01/11
|Tag:
|Piraterie; Seerecht; internationales Seerecht; maritimer Umweltschutz; unbemannte Schiffe
Seerechtsübereinkommen; United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; international law of the sea; law of the sea; maritime environmental protection; piracy; unmanned ship; unmanned vessel
|Number of pages:
|292
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|PR 2204, PR 2354, ZO 6660, AR 27800, PZ 3800
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Acta Iuridica Universitatis Potsdamiensis
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International