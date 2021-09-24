Schließen

Release of Singlet Oxygen from Aromatic Endoperoxides by Chemical Triggers

  • The generation of reactive singlet oxygen under mild conditions is of current interest in chemistry, biology, and medicine. We were able to release oxygen from dipyridylanthracene endoperoxides (EPOs) by using a simple chemical trigger at low temperature. Protonation and methylation of such EPOs strongly accelerated these reactions. Furthermore, the methyl pyridinium derivatives are water soluble and therefore serve as oxygen carriers in aqueous media. Methylation of the EPO of the ortho isomer affords the parent form directly without increasing the temperature under very mild conditions. This exceptional behavior is ascribed to the close contact between the nitrogen atom and the peroxo group. Singlet oxygen is released upon this reaction, and can be used to oxygenate an acceptor such as tetramethylethylene in the dark with no heating. Thus, a new chemical source of singlet oxygen has been found, which is triggered by a simple stimulus.

Metadaten
Author details:Werner FudickarORCiDGND, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.201806881
ISSN:1433-7851
ISSN:1521-3773
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30070421
Title of parent work (English):Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker ; International edition
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/02
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/24
Tag:anthracenes; donor-acceptor systems; mild reaction conditions; selective oxidations; singlet oxygen
Volume:57
Issue:39
Number of pages:5
First page:12971
Last Page:12975
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

