Liver-secreted RBP4 does not impair glucose homeostasis in mice

  • Retinol-binding protein 4 (RBP4) is the major transport protein for retinol in blood. Recent evidence from genetic mouse models shows that circulating RBP4 derives exclusively from hepatocytes. Because RBP4 is elevated in obesity and associates with the development of glucose intolerance and insulin resistance, we tested whether a liver-specific overexpression of RBP4 in mice impairs glucose homeostasis. We used adeno-associated viruses (AAV) that contain a highly liver-specific promoter to drive expression of murine RBP4 in livers of adult mice. The resulting increase in serum RBP4 levels in these mice was comparable with elevated levels that were reported in obesity. Surprisingly, we found that increasing circulating RBP4 had no effect on glucose homeostasis. Also during a high-fat diet challenge, elevated levels of RBP4 in the circulation failed to aggravate the worsening of systemic parameters of glucose and energy homeostasis. These findings show that liver-secreted RBP4 does not impair glucose homeostasis. We conclude that aRetinol-binding protein 4 (RBP4) is the major transport protein for retinol in blood. Recent evidence from genetic mouse models shows that circulating RBP4 derives exclusively from hepatocytes. Because RBP4 is elevated in obesity and associates with the development of glucose intolerance and insulin resistance, we tested whether a liver-specific overexpression of RBP4 in mice impairs glucose homeostasis. We used adeno-associated viruses (AAV) that contain a highly liver-specific promoter to drive expression of murine RBP4 in livers of adult mice. The resulting increase in serum RBP4 levels in these mice was comparable with elevated levels that were reported in obesity. Surprisingly, we found that increasing circulating RBP4 had no effect on glucose homeostasis. Also during a high-fat diet challenge, elevated levels of RBP4 in the circulation failed to aggravate the worsening of systemic parameters of glucose and energy homeostasis. These findings show that liver-secreted RBP4 does not impair glucose homeostasis. We conclude that a modest increase of its circulating levels in mice, as observed in the obese, insulin-resistant state, is unlikely to be a causative factor for impaired glucose homeostasis.show moreshow less

Author details:Ronja Fedders, Matthias Muenzner, Pamela Weber, Manuela Sommerfeld, Miriam Knauer, Sarah Kedziora, Naomi Kast, Steffi Heidenreich, Jens RailaORCiDGND, Stefan Weger, Andrea HenzeORCiDGND, Michael Schupp
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.RA118.004294
ISSN:1083-351X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30126844
Title of parent work (English):The journal of biological chemistry
Publisher:American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Place of publishing:Bethesda
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/20
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/09/24
Tag:TTR; glucose metabolism; insulin resistance; liver; mouse; retinoid-binding protein
Volume:293
Issue:39
Number of pages:8
First page:15269
Last Page:15276
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHU 2546/1-1, SCHU 2546/5-1]; European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [CIG 291867]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

