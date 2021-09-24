Schließen

Activity concentrations of U-238 and Ra-226 in two European black shales and their experimentally-derived leachates

  We performed leaching tests at elevated temperatures and pressures with an Alum black shale from Bomholm, Denmark and a Posidonia black shale from Lower Saxony, Germany. The Alum shale is a carbonate free black shale with pyrite and barite, containing 74.4 mu g/g U. The Posidonia shales is a calcareous shale with pyrite but without detectable amounts of barite containing 3.6 mu g/g U. Pyrite oxidized during the tests forming sulfuric acid which lowered the pH on values between 2 and 3 of the extraction fluid from the Alum shale favoring a release of U from the Alum shale to the fluid during the short-term and in the beginning of the long-term experiments. The activity concentration of U-238 is as high as 23.9 mBq/ml in the fluid for those experiments. The release of U and Th into the fluid is almost independent of pressure. The amount of uranium in the European shales is similar to that of the Marcellus Shale in the United States but the daughter product of U-238, the Ra-226 activity concentrations in the experimentally derived leachates from the European shales are quite low in comparison to that found in industrially derived flowback fluids from the Marcellus shale. This difference could mainly be due to missing Cl in the reaction fluid used in our experiments and a lower fluid to solid ratio in the industrial plays than in the experiments due to subsequent fracking and minute cracks from which Ra can easily be released.

Metadaten
Author details:Franziska Daniela Helena WilkeGND, Georg Schettler, Andrea Vieth-HillebrandORCiD, Michael KühnORCiD, Heike Rothe
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jenvrad.2018.05.005
ISSN:0265-931X
ISSN:1879-1700
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29783196
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Environmental Radioactivity
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/24
Tag:Batch experiments; Black shales; Flowback; NOR; Radioactivity; Unconventional gas production
Volume:190
Number of pages:8
First page:122
Last Page:129
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

