Glacial landform assemblages and pedestal moraines in the Cordillera Check for Blanca (Peru)

The article provides a contribution to the glacial geomorphology of tropical high-altitude mountains. It focuses on the diversity of glacial landforms in the Cordillera Blanca (Peru). The landforms are classified as individual landform types as well as in their hypsometric sequence. Their spatial arrangement is depicted in vertical series and summarised in a glacial-morphological altitudinal belt model. The glacial landforms are analysed in a genetic succession from the moraine-delimited glacier forefields to the excessive pedestal moraines and taking account of the topographical conditions in the verticality. The Pleistocene glacial relief formation is considered as one of the dominating factors in the development of the moraine types. The sediments are on the one hand in situ deposition forms and on the other depositions dislocated by mass movements and represent paraglacial landforms. Using the example of the Paron Valley in the Artesonraju-Huandoy Massif and neighbouring valleys, the article provides a typology of the range of glacial and paraglacial landforms based on a holistic glacial landsystem approach with special reference to pedestal moraines. (C) 2018 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

