Discovery of two bright DO-type white dwarfs
- We discovered two bright DO-type white dwarfs, GALEXJ053628.3+544854 (J0536+5448) and GALEXJ231128.0+292935(J2311+2929), which rank among the eight brightest DO-type white dwarfs known. Our non-LTE model atmosphere analysis reveals effective temperatures and surface gravities of T-eff = 80000 +/- 4600K and log g = 8.25 +/- 0.15 for J0536+5448 and T-eff = 69400 +/- 900K and log g = 7.80 +/- 0.06 for J2311+2929. The latter shows a significant amount of carbon in its atmosphere (C = 0.003(-0.002)(+0.005), by mass), while for J0536+5448 we could derive only an upper limit of C < 0.003. Furthermore, we calculated spectroscopic distances for the two stars and found a good agreement with the distances derived from the Gaia parallaxes.
|Author details:
|Nicole ReindlORCiDGND, Stephan GeierGND, R. H. Ostensen
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty1875
|Date of first publication:
|2018/07/11
|Tag:
|stars: abundances; stars: atmospheres; white dwarfs
