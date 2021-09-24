Schließen

Discovery of two bright DO-type white dwarfs

  • We discovered two bright DO-type white dwarfs, GALEXJ053628.3+544854 (J0536+5448) and GALEXJ231128.0+292935(J2311+2929), which rank among the eight brightest DO-type white dwarfs known. Our non-LTE model atmosphere analysis reveals effective temperatures and surface gravities of T-eff = 80000 +/- 4600K and log g = 8.25 +/- 0.15 for J0536+5448 and T-eff = 69400 +/- 900K and log g = 7.80 +/- 0.06 for J2311+2929. The latter shows a significant amount of carbon in its atmosphere (C = 0.003(-0.002)(+0.005), by mass), while for J0536+5448 we could derive only an upper limit of C < 0.003. Furthermore, we calculated spectroscopic distances for the two stars and found a good agreement with the distances derived from the Gaia parallaxes.

Author details:Nicole ReindlORCiDGND, Stephan GeierGND, R. H. Ostensen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty1875
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/24
Tag:stars: abundances; stars: atmospheres; white dwarfs
Volume:480
Issue:1
Number of pages:7
First page:1211
Last Page:1217
Funding institution:Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851; Heisenberg programme of the Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GE 2506/8-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

