A BRITE view on the massive O-type supergiant V973 Scorpii

  • Stochastically triggered photospheric light variations reaching similar to 40 mmag peak-to-valley amplitudes have been detected in the O8 Iaf supergiant V973 Scorpii as the outcome of 2 months of high-precision time-resolved photometric observations with the BRIght Target Explorer (BRITE) nanosatellites. The amplitude spectrum of the time series photometry exhibits a pronounced broad bump in the low-frequency regime (less than or similar to 0.9 d(-1)) where several prominent frequencies are detected. A time-frequency analysis of the observations reveals typical mode lifetimes of the order of 5-10 d. The overall features of the observed brightness amplitude spectrum of V973 Sco match well with those extrapolated from two-dimensional hydrodynamical simulations of convectively driven internal gravity waves randomly excited from deep in the convective cores of massive stars. An alternative or additional possible source of excitation from a sub-surface convection zone needs to be explored in future theoretical investigations.

Metadaten
Author details:Tahina RamiaramanantsoaORCiD, Rathish RatnasingamORCiD, Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, Anthony F. J. Moffat, Tamara M. Rogers, Adam Popowicz, Rainer Kuschnig, Andrzej PigulskiORCiD, Gerald Handler, Gregg A. Wade, Konstanze Zwintz, Werner W. Weiss
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty1897
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (English):hints towards internal gravity waves or sub-surface convection zones
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/19
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/24
Tag:convection; stars: massive; supergiants; techniques: photometric; waves
Volume:480
Issue:1
Number of pages:15
First page:972
Last Page:986
Funding institution:CanadianSpace Agency (CSA); Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; Fonds de Recherche du Quebec Nature et Technologies (ERQNT); NCN grant [2016/21/D/ST9/00656]; NCN [2016/21/B/ST9/01126]; SPUB grant of the Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MNiSW); Polish NCN [2015/18/A/ST9/00578]; NSERCNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; CSA; Austrian Space Application Programme (ASAP) of the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG); [POIG.02.03.01-24-099/13]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

