Schließen

Correction to: The probabilistic seismic hazard assessment of Germanyversion 2016, considering the range of epistemic uncertainties and aleatory variability (vol 16, pg 4339, 2018)

  • One paragraph of the manuscript of the paper has been inadvertently omitted in the very final stage of its compilation due to a technical mistake. Since this paragraph discusses the declustering of the used earthquake catalogue and is therefore necessary for the understanding of the seismicity data preprocessing, the authors decided to provide this paragraph in form of a correction. The respective paragraph belongs to chapter 2 of the paper, where it was placed originally, and should be inserted into the published paper before the second to the last paragraph. The omitted text reads as follows:

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gottfried GrünthalORCiD, Dietrich Stromeyer, Christian BosseORCiDGND, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND, Dino BindiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10518-018-0398-5
ISSN:1570-761X
ISSN:1573-1456
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of earthquake engineering : official publication of the European Association for Earthquake Engineering
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2918/06/01
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/24
Volume:16
Issue:10
Number of pages:2
First page:4397
Last Page:4398
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo