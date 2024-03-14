Schließen

Chemotaxis strategies of bacteria with multiple run modes

  • Bacterial chemotaxis-a fundamental example of directional navigation in the living world-is key to many biological processes, including the spreading of bacterial infections. Many bacterial species were recently reported to exhibit several distinct swimming modes-the flagella may, for example, push the cell body or wrap around it. How do the different run modes shape the chemotaxis strategy of a multimode swimmer? Here, we investigate chemotactic motion of the soil bacterium Pseudomonas putida as a model organism. By simultaneously tracking the position of the cell body and the configuration of its flagella, we demonstrate that individual run modes show different chemotactic responses in nutrition gradients and, thus, constitute distinct behavioral states. On the basis of an active particle model, we demonstrate that switching between multiple run states that differ in their speed and responsiveness provides the basis for robust and efficient chemotaxis in complex natural habitats.

Author details:Zahra AlirezaeizanjaniORCiDGND, Robert GroßmannORCiDGND, Veronika PfeiferORCiD, Marius HintscheORCiDGND, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-519098
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51909
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32766440
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1418)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/27
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/14
Tag:exploit; flagellum; instability; time
Issue:22
Article number:eaaz6153
Number of pages:10
Source:Sci. Adv.6,eaaz6153(2020).DOI:10.1126/sciadv.aaz6153
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

