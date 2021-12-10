Enforceability aspects of smart contracts on blockchain networks
Aspekte der Durchsetzung von Smart Contracts in Blockchain-Netzwerken
- Smart contracts promise to reform the legal domain by automating clerical and procedural work, and minimizing the risk of fraud and manipulation. Their core idea is to draft contract documents in a way which allows machines to process them, to grasp the operational and non-operational parts of the underlying legal agreements, and to use tamper-proof code execution alongside established judicial systems to enforce their terms. The implementation of smart contracts has been largely limited by the lack of an adequate technological foundation which does not place an undue amount of trust in any contract party or external entity. Only recently did the emergence of Decentralized Applications (DApps) change this: Stored and executed via transactions on novel distributed ledger and blockchain networks, powered by complex integrity and consensus protocols, DApps grant secure computation and immutable data storage while at the same time eliminating virtually all assumptions of trust. However, research on how to effectively capture, deploy,Smart contracts promise to reform the legal domain by automating clerical and procedural work, and minimizing the risk of fraud and manipulation. Their core idea is to draft contract documents in a way which allows machines to process them, to grasp the operational and non-operational parts of the underlying legal agreements, and to use tamper-proof code execution alongside established judicial systems to enforce their terms. The implementation of smart contracts has been largely limited by the lack of an adequate technological foundation which does not place an undue amount of trust in any contract party or external entity. Only recently did the emergence of Decentralized Applications (DApps) change this: Stored and executed via transactions on novel distributed ledger and blockchain networks, powered by complex integrity and consensus protocols, DApps grant secure computation and immutable data storage while at the same time eliminating virtually all assumptions of trust. However, research on how to effectively capture, deploy, and most of all enforce smart contracts with DApps in mind is still in its infancy. Starting from the initial expression of a smart contract's intent and logic, to the operation of concrete instances in practical environments, to the limits of automatic enforcement---many challenges remain to be solved before a widespread use and acceptance of smart contracts can be achieved. This thesis proposes a model-driven smart contract management approach to tackle some of these issues. A metamodel and semantics of smart contracts are presented, containing concepts such as legal relations, autonomous and non-autonomous actions, and their interplay. Guided by the metamodel, the notion and a system architecture of a Smart Contract Management System (SCMS) is introduced, which facilitates smart contracts in all phases of their lifecycle. Relying on DApps in heterogeneous multi-chain environments, the SCMS approach is evaluated by a proof-of-concept implementation showing both its feasibility and its limitations. Further, two specific enforceability issues are explored in detail: The performance of fully autonomous tamper-proof behavior with external off-chain dependencies and the evaluation of temporal constraints within DApps, both of which are essential for smart contracts but challenging to support in the restricted transaction-driven and closed environment of blockchain networks. Various strategies of implementing or emulating these capabilities, which are ultimately applicable to all kinds of DApp projects independent of smart contracts, are presented and evaluated.…
- Teilweise automatisierte und autonom ausgeführte Verträge, sogenannte Smart Contracts, versprechen eine fundamentale Reform des Rechtswesens. Sie minimieren repetitive Büroarbeit sowie Betrugs- und Manipulationspotentiale. Verträge müssen dafür in einer Form verfasst werden, die es Computern erlaubt, die operativen und nichtoperativen Vertragsbestandteile zu lesen und zu verarbeiten. Durch die Nutzung fälschungssicherer Ausführungsumgebungen zusammen mit der bestehenden Rechtsordnung können sie dann durchgesetzt werden. Eine solche Ausführungsumgebung muss sicherstellen, dass ein Smart Contract von keinem Vertragspartner oder Dritten kontrolliert werden kann. Erst in letzter Zeit setzt die aufkommende Blockchain-Technologie hier neue Impulse: Dezentralisierte Anwendungen, sogenannte DApps, deren Quelltext und Zustand auf einer Blockchain gespeichert sind, stellen eine Umgebung bereit, in der Daten und Berechnungen verfälschungssicher gehalten und ausgeführt werden können. Dabei muss kein Vertrauen in eine bestimmte Person oder InstanzTeilweise automatisierte und autonom ausgeführte Verträge, sogenannte Smart Contracts, versprechen eine fundamentale Reform des Rechtswesens. Sie minimieren repetitive Büroarbeit sowie Betrugs- und Manipulationspotentiale. Verträge müssen dafür in einer Form verfasst werden, die es Computern erlaubt, die operativen und nichtoperativen Vertragsbestandteile zu lesen und zu verarbeiten. Durch die Nutzung fälschungssicherer Ausführungsumgebungen zusammen mit der bestehenden Rechtsordnung können sie dann durchgesetzt werden. Eine solche Ausführungsumgebung muss sicherstellen, dass ein Smart Contract von keinem Vertragspartner oder Dritten kontrolliert werden kann. Erst in letzter Zeit setzt die aufkommende Blockchain-Technologie hier neue Impulse: Dezentralisierte Anwendungen, sogenannte DApps, deren Quelltext und Zustand auf einer Blockchain gespeichert sind, stellen eine Umgebung bereit, in der Daten und Berechnungen verfälschungssicher gehalten und ausgeführt werden können. Dabei muss kein Vertrauen in eine bestimmte Person oder Instanz aufgebracht werden. Wie genau Smart Contracts effektiv mit DApps erfasst, eingesetzt, und vor allem durchgesetzt werden können ist jedoch noch offen. Von der initialen Erfassung des Vertrags als Smart Contract, über die Verwaltung in praktischen Szenarien, bis hin zu den Grenzen der Automatisierung: Viele Herausforderungen müssen gelöst werden, bevor eine breite Nutzung von Smart Contracts erreicht werden kann. In dieser Arbeit wird ein modellgetriebener Ansatz vorgeschlagen, um Smart Contracts zu verwalten und auszuführen. Es werden ein Metamodell und Semantik präsentiert, welche Konzepte wie rechtliche Beziehungen und autonome und nichtautonome Aktionen sowie deren Zusammenspiel formalisieren. Auf Basis des Metamodells wird eine generische Softwarearchitekture eines Smart Contract Management System (SCMS) aufgebaut, welches alle Phasen im Lebenszyklus eines Smart Contracts unterstützt. Ein besonderes Augenmerk liegt hierbei auf der Ausführungsebene, in der Umgebungen mit mehreren heterogenen Blockchain-Netzwerken zur selben Zeit beachtet werden. Eine prototypische Implementierung zeigt die Realisierbarkeit wichtiger Aspekte des Vorschlags. Desweiteren werden zwei Aspekte im Detail betrachtet, die aufgrund der beschränkten und auf Transaktionen basierenden Ausführungsumgebung der DApps besonders herausfordernd sind: Die Unterstützung vollständig autonomer und fälschungssicherer Logik unter Einbeziehung außerhalb der Blockchain gehaltener Daten, sowie die Auswertung zeitlicher Fristen. Es werden verschiedene Lösungsstrategien, welche auch in anderen Szenarien genutzt werden können, eingeführt und evaluiert.…
|Author details:
|Jan LadleifORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-519088
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51908
|Reviewer(s):
|Cesare PautassoORCiD, Jan MendlingORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Mathias Weske
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/10
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/09/16
|Release date:
|2021/12/10
|Tag:
|Blockchain; Dezentrale Applikationen; Durchsetzbarkeit; Geschäftsprozessmanagement; Smart Contracts
blockchain; business process management; decentralized applications; enforceability; smart contracts
|Number of pages:
|xix, 152
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 660, ST 302, PS 3730
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International