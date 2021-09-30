Entwicklung eines Prototyps einer Lernumgebung für interaktive Funktionsanalyse-Übungen nach einem Gamification- Ansatz
On the development of a prototypical learning environment for music theory exercises following a gamification approach
- In vielen Studiengängen kommt es durch die oft heterogenen Vorkenntnisse in der Studieneingangsphase zu mangelnder Motivation durch Über- oder Unterforderung. Dieses Problem tritt auch in der musiktheoretischen Grundausbildung an Hochschulen auf. Durch Einsatz von Elementen, die aus dem Unterhaltungskontext geläufig sind, kann eine Steigerung der Motivation erreicht werden. Die Nutzung solcher Elemente wird als Gamification bezeichnet. Das Ziel der vorliegenden Arbeit ist es, am Fallbeispiel der musiktheoretischen Grundausbildung zu analysieren, ob Lerngelegenheiten durch einen gamifizierten interaktiven Prototyp einer Lernumgebung unterstützt werden können. Dazu wird die folgende Forschungsfrage gestellt: Inwieweit wirkt Gamification auf die Motivation bei den Lernenden zur Beschäftigung mit dem Thema (musikalische) Funktionsanalyse? Um die Forschungsfragen zu beantworten, wurde zunächst ein systematisches, theoriegeleitetes Vorgehensmodell zur Gamification von Lernumgebungen entwickelt und angewandt. Der so entstandene PrototypIn vielen Studiengängen kommt es durch die oft heterogenen Vorkenntnisse in der Studieneingangsphase zu mangelnder Motivation durch Über- oder Unterforderung. Dieses Problem tritt auch in der musiktheoretischen Grundausbildung an Hochschulen auf. Durch Einsatz von Elementen, die aus dem Unterhaltungskontext geläufig sind, kann eine Steigerung der Motivation erreicht werden. Die Nutzung solcher Elemente wird als Gamification bezeichnet. Das Ziel der vorliegenden Arbeit ist es, am Fallbeispiel der musiktheoretischen Grundausbildung zu analysieren, ob Lerngelegenheiten durch einen gamifizierten interaktiven Prototyp einer Lernumgebung unterstützt werden können. Dazu wird die folgende Forschungsfrage gestellt: Inwieweit wirkt Gamification auf die Motivation bei den Lernenden zur Beschäftigung mit dem Thema (musikalische) Funktionsanalyse? Um die Forschungsfragen zu beantworten, wurde zunächst ein systematisches, theoriegeleitetes Vorgehensmodell zur Gamification von Lernumgebungen entwickelt und angewandt. Der so entstandene Prototyp wurde anschließend um alle Game-Design-Elemente reduziert und im Rahmen einer experimentellen Studie mit zwei unabhängigen Versuchsgruppen mit der gamifizierten Variante verglichen. Die Untersuchung zeigte, dass die Gamification einer Lernanwendung nach dem entwickelten Vorgehensmodell grundsätzlich das Potenzial besitzt, manche Aspekte des Nutzungserlebnisses (UX) positiv zu beeinflussen. Insbesondere hatte die Gamification positive Effekte auf die Joy of Use und die Immersivität. Allerdings blieb das Ausmaß der beobachteten Effekte deutlich hinter den Erwartungen zurück, die auf Basis verschiedener Motivationstheorien getroffen wurden. Daher erscheint Gamification besonders in außeruniversitären Kontexten vielversprechend, in denen der Fokus auf einer Erhöhung der Joy of Use oder einer Steigerung der Immersivität liegt. Allerdings lassen sich durch die Untersuchung neue Erkenntnisse zur emotionalen Wirkung von Gamification und zu einem systematischen Vorgehen bei der Gamification von Lernanwendungen herausstellen. Weiterführende Forschung könnte an diese Erkenntnisse anknüpfen, indem sie die emotionale Wirkung von Gamification und deren Einfluss auf die Motivation näher untersucht. Darüber hinaus sollte sie Gamification auch aus einer entscheidungstheoretischen Perspektive betrachten und Analysemethoden entwickeln, mit denen entschieden werden kann, ob der Einsatz von Gamification zur Motivationssteigerung in einem spezifischen Anwendungsfall zielführend ist. Unter Verwendung des entwickelten Vorgehensmodells kann es sinnvoll sein, näher zu untersuchen, welche Faktoren insgesamt für das Gelingen einer Gamification-Maßnahme in Bildungskontexten entscheidend sind. Die Erkenntnisse einer solchen Untersuchung könnten entscheidend zur Verbesserung und Validierung des Vorgehensmodells beitragen. …
- In many academic courses, the often heterogeneous previous knowledge in the introductory phase leads to a lack of motivation in students due to over- or under-challenging. This problem also occurs in basic music theory training at universities. By using elements that are familiar from entertainment contexts, an increase in motivation can be achieved. The use of such elements is called gamification. The aim of this paper is to analyse whether learning opportunities can be supported by a gamified interactive prototype of a learning environment, using music theory as a case study. For this purpose, the following research question is posed: To what extent does gamification affect motivation in learners to engage with the topic of (musical) functional analysis? In order to answer the research questions, a systematic, theory-based procedure model for the gamification of learning environments was first developed and applied. The resulting prototype was then reduced by all game design elements and compared with the gamified version in anIn many academic courses, the often heterogeneous previous knowledge in the introductory phase leads to a lack of motivation in students due to over- or under-challenging. This problem also occurs in basic music theory training at universities. By using elements that are familiar from entertainment contexts, an increase in motivation can be achieved. The use of such elements is called gamification. The aim of this paper is to analyse whether learning opportunities can be supported by a gamified interactive prototype of a learning environment, using music theory as a case study. For this purpose, the following research question is posed: To what extent does gamification affect motivation in learners to engage with the topic of (musical) functional analysis? In order to answer the research questions, a systematic, theory-based procedure model for the gamification of learning environments was first developed and applied. The resulting prototype was then reduced by all game design elements and compared with the gamified version in an experimental study with two independent experimental groups. The study showed that the gamification of a learning application according to the developed procedure model has the potential to positively influence some aspects of the user experience (UX). In particular, gamification had positive effects on the joy of use and immersivity. However, the extent of the observed effects remained significantly below the expectations made on the basis of various motivation theories. Therefore, gamification seems to be particularly promising in non-university contexts where the focus is on increasing the joy of use or immersivity. However, new insights into the emotional impact of gamification and a systematic approach to gamification of learning applications can be highlighted. Further research could carry on these investigations by regarding on the emotional impact of gamification and its influence on motivation in detail. Furthermore, gamification should be analysed from a decision-theoretical perspective: it is important to develop methods of analysis that can be used to decide whether the use of gamification is profitable in a specific use case. Using the process model developed, it may be useful to investigate more closely which factors are decisive for the overall success of a gamification measure in educational contexts. The findings of such an investigation could contribute to the improvement and validation of the process model developed.…
Author:
|Florian ReußORCiD
Master's Thesis
|Master's Thesis
