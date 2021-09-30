Entwicklung eines Prototyps einer Lernumgebung für interaktive Funktionsanalyse-Übungen nach einem Gamification- Ansatz

In many academic courses, the often heterogeneous previous knowledge in the introductory phase leads to a lack of motivation in students due to over- or under-challenging. This problem also occurs in basic music theory training at universities. By using elements that are familiar from entertainment contexts, an increase in motivation can be achieved. The use of such elements is called gamification. The aim of this paper is to analyse whether learning opportunities can be supported by a gamified interactive prototype of a learning environment, using music theory as a case study. For this purpose, the following research question is posed: To what extent does gamification affect motivation in learners to engage with the topic of (musical) functional analysis? In order to answer the research questions, a systematic, theory-based procedure model for the gamification of learning environments was first developed and applied. The resulting prototype was then reduced by all game design elements and compared with the gamified version in an

In many academic courses, the often heterogeneous previous knowledge in the introductory phase leads to a lack of motivation in students due to over- or under-challenging. This problem also occurs in basic music theory training at universities. By using elements that are familiar from entertainment contexts, an increase in motivation can be achieved. The use of such elements is called gamification. The aim of this paper is to analyse whether learning opportunities can be supported by a gamified interactive prototype of a learning environment, using music theory as a case study. For this purpose, the following research question is posed: To what extent does gamification affect motivation in learners to engage with the topic of (musical) functional analysis? In order to answer the research questions, a systematic, theory-based procedure model for the gamification of learning environments was first developed and applied. The resulting prototype was then reduced by all game design elements and compared with the gamified version in an experimental study with two independent experimental groups. The study showed that the gamification of a learning application according to the developed procedure model has the potential to positively influence some aspects of the user experience (UX). In particular, gamification had positive effects on the joy of use and immersivity. However, the extent of the observed effects remained significantly below the expectations made on the basis of various motivation theories. Therefore, gamification seems to be particularly promising in non-university contexts where the focus is on increasing the joy of use or immersivity. However, new insights into the emotional impact of gamification and a systematic approach to gamification of learning applications can be highlighted. Further research could carry on these investigations by regarding on the emotional impact of gamification and its influence on motivation in detail. Furthermore, gamification should be analysed from a decision-theoretical perspective: it is important to develop methods of analysis that can be used to decide whether the use of gamification is profitable in a specific use case. Using the process model developed, it may be useful to investigate more closely which factors are decisive for the overall success of a gamification measure in educational contexts. The findings of such an investigation could contribute to the improvement and validation of the process model developed.

