A Rado theorem for the porous medium equation
- We prove that if u is a locally Lipschitz continuous function on an open set chi subset of Rn + 1 satisfying the nonlinear heat equation partial derivative(t)u = Delta(vertical bar u vertical bar(p-1) u), p > 1, weakly away from the zero set u(-1) (0) in chi, then u is a weak solution to this equation in all of chi.
|Dmitry Fedchenko, Nikolai TarkhanovORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s40590-017-0169-3
|1405-213X
|2296-4495
|Boletin de la Sociedad Matemática Mexicana
|Springer
|Cham
|Article
|English
|2018
|2017
|2021/09/22
|Porous medium equation; Quasilinear equations; Removable sets
|24
|2
|11
|427
|437
|grant of the Russian Federation Government for scientific research under the supervision of leading scientist at the Siberian Federal University [14.Y26.31.0006]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access