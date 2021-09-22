Schließen

A Rado theorem for the porous medium equation

  • We prove that if u is a locally Lipschitz continuous function on an open set chi subset of Rn + 1 satisfying the nonlinear heat equation partial derivative(t)u = Delta(vertical bar u vertical bar(p-1) u), p > 1, weakly away from the zero set u(-1) (0) in chi, then u is a weak solution to this equation in all of chi.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dmitry Fedchenko, Nikolai TarkhanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40590-017-0169-3
ISSN:1405-213X
ISSN:2296-4495
Title of parent work (English):Boletin de la Sociedad Matemática Mexicana
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/09/22
Tag:Porous medium equation; Quasilinear equations; Removable sets
Volume:24
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:427
Last Page:437
Funding institution:grant of the Russian Federation Government for scientific research under the supervision of leading scientist at the Siberian Federal University [14.Y26.31.0006]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo