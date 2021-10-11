Monomers and polymers based on renewable resources for new photopolymer coating

The present work focuses on minimising the usage of toxic chemicals by integration of the biobased monomers, derived from fatty acid esters, to photopolymerization processes, which are known to be nature friendly. Internal double bond present in the oleic acid was converted to more reactive (meth)acrylate or epoxy group. Biobased starting materials, functionalized by different pendant groups, were used for photopolymerizing formulations to design of new polymeric structures by using ultraviolet light emitting diode (UV-LED) (395 nm) via free radical polymerization or cationic polymerization. New (meth)acrylates (2,3 and 4) consisting of two isomers, methyl 9-((meth)acryloyloxy)-10-hydroxyoctadecanoate / methyl 9-hydroxy-10-((meth)acryloyloxy)octadecanoate (2 and 3) and methyl 9-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoate / methyl 9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)octadecanoate (4), modified from oleic acid mix, and ionic liquid monomers (1a and 1b) bearing long alkyl chain were polymerized photochemically. New

The present work focuses on minimising the usage of toxic chemicals by integration of the biobased monomers, derived from fatty acid esters, to photopolymerization processes, which are known to be nature friendly. Internal double bond present in the oleic acid was converted to more reactive (meth)acrylate or epoxy group. Biobased starting materials, functionalized by different pendant groups, were used for photopolymerizing formulations to design of new polymeric structures by using ultraviolet light emitting diode (UV-LED) (395 nm) via free radical polymerization or cationic polymerization. New (meth)acrylates (2,3 and 4) consisting of two isomers, methyl 9-((meth)acryloyloxy)-10-hydroxyoctadecanoate / methyl 9-hydroxy-10-((meth)acryloyloxy)octadecanoate (2 and 3) and methyl 9-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoate / methyl 9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)octadecanoate (4), modified from oleic acid mix, and ionic liquid monomers (1a and 1b) bearing long alkyl chain were polymerized photochemically. New (meth)acrylates are based on vegetable oil, and ionic liquids (ILs) have nonvolatile behaviour. Therefore, both monomer types have green approach. Photoinitiated polymerization of new (meth)acrylates and ionic liquids was investigated in the presence of ethyl (2,4,6-trimethylbenzoyl) phenylphosphinate (Irgacure® TPO−L) or di(4-methoxybenzoyl)diethylgermane (Ivocerin®) as photoinitiator (PI). Additionally, the results were discussed in comparison with those obtained from commercial 1,6-hexanediol di(meth)acrylate (5 and 6) for deeper investigation of biobased monomer’s potential to substitute petroleum derived materials with renewable resources for possible coating applications. Kinetic study shows that methyl 9-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoate / methyl 9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)octadecanoate (4) and ionic liquids (1a and 1b) have quantitative conversion after irradiation process which is important for practical applications. On the other hand, heat generation occurs in a longer time during the polymerization of biobased systems or ILs. The poly(meth)acrylates modified from (meth)acrylated fatty acid methyl ester monomers generally show a low glass transition temperature because of the presence of long aliphatic chain in the polymer structure. However, poly(meth)acrylates containing aromatic group have higher glass transition temperature. Therefore, new 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) was synthesized which can be a promising candidate for the green techniques, such as light induced polymerization. Photokinetic investigation of the new monomer, 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7), was discussed using Irgacure® TPO−L or Ivocerin® as photoinitiator. The reactivity of that monomer was compared to commercial 2-phenoxyethyl methacrylate (8) and phenyl methacrylate (9) basis of the differences on monomer structures. The photopolymer of 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) might be an interesting candidate for the coating application with the properties of quantitative conversion and high molecular weight. It also shows higher glass transition temperature. In addition to the linear systems based on renewable materials, new crosslinked polymers were also designed in this thesis. Therefore, isomer mixture consisting of ethane-1,2-diyl bis(9-methacryloyloxy-10-hydroxy octadecanoate), ethane-1,2-diyl 9-hydroxy-10-methacryloyloxy-9’-methacryloyloxy10’-hydroxy octadecanoate and ethane-1,2-diyl bis(9-hydroxy-10-methacryloyloxy octadecanoate) (10) was synthesized by derivation of the oleic acid which has not been previously described in the literature. Crosslinked material based on this biobased monomer was produced by photoinitiated free radical polymerization using Irgacure® TPO−L or Ivocerin® as photoinitiator. Furthermore, material properties were diversified by copolymerization of 10 with 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) or methyl 9-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoate / methyl 9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)octadecanoate (4). In addition to this, influence of comonomer with different chemical structure on the network system was investigated by analysis of thermo-mechanical properties, crosslink density and molecular weight between two crosslink junctions. An increase in the glass transition temperature caused by copolymerization of biobased monomer 10 with the excess amount of 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) was confirmed by both techniques, differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA). On the other hand, crosslink density decreased as a result of copolymerization reactions due to the reduction in the mean functionality of the system. Furthermore, surface characterization has been tested by contact angle measurements using solvents with different polarity. This work also contributes to the limited data reported about cationic photopolymerization of the epoxidized vegetable oils in the literature in contrast to the widely investigation of thermal curing of the biorenewable epoxy monomers. In addition to the 9,10-epoxystearic acid methyl ester (11), a new monomer of bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) has been synthesized from oleic acid. These two biobased epoxies have been polymerized via cationic photoinitiated polymerization in the presence of bis(t-butyl)-iodonium-tetrakis(perfluoro-t-butoxy)aluminate ([Al(O-t-C4F9)4]-) and isopropylthioxanthone (ITX) as photinitiating system. Polymerization kinetic of 9,10-epoxystearic acid methyl ester (11) and bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) was investigated and compared with the kinetic of commercial monomers being 3,4-epoxycyclohexylmethyl-3’,4’-epoxycyclohexane carboxylate (13), 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl ether (14), and diglycidylether of bisphenol-A (15). Both biobased epoxies (11 and 12) showed higher conversion than cycloaliphatic epoxy (13), and lower reactivity than 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl ether (14). Additional network systems were designed by copolymerization of bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) and diglycidylether of bisphenol-A (15) in different molar ratios (1:1; 1:5; 1:9). It addresses that, final conversion is dependent on polymerization rate as well as physical processes such as vitrification during polymerization. Moreover, low glass transition temperature of homopolymer derived from bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) was successfully increased by copolymerization with diglycidylether bisphenol-A (15). On the other hand, the surface produced from bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) shows hydrophobic character. Higher concentration of biobased diepoxy (12) in the copolymerizing mixture decreases surface free energy. Network systems were also investigated according to the rubber elasticity theory. Crosslinked polymer derived from the mixture of bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) and diglycidylether of bisphenol-A (15) (molar ratio=1:5) exhibits almost ideal polymer network.

