Monomers and polymers based on renewable resources for new photopolymer coating
- The present work focuses on minimising the usage of toxic chemicals by integration of the biobased monomers, derived from fatty acid esters, to photopolymerization processes, which are known to be nature friendly. Internal double bond present in the oleic acid was converted to more reactive (meth)acrylate or epoxy group. Biobased starting materials, functionalized by different pendant groups, were used for photopolymerizing formulations to design of new polymeric structures by using ultraviolet light emitting diode (UV-LED) (395 nm) via free radical polymerization or cationic polymerization. New (meth)acrylates (2,3 and 4) consisting of two isomers, methyl 9-((meth)acryloyloxy)-10-hydroxyoctadecanoate / methyl 9-hydroxy-10-((meth)acryloyloxy)octadecanoate (2 and 3) and methyl 9-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoate / methyl 9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)octadecanoate (4), modified from oleic acid mix, and ionic liquid monomers (1a and 1b) bearing long alkyl chain were polymerized photochemically. New (meth)acrylates are based on vegetable oil, and ionic liquids (ILs) have nonvolatile behaviour. Therefore, both monomer types have green approach. Photoinitiated polymerization of new (meth)acrylates and ionic liquids was investigated in the presence of ethyl (2,4,6-trimethylbenzoyl) phenylphosphinate (Irgacure® TPO−L) or di(4-methoxybenzoyl)diethylgermane (Ivocerin®) as photoinitiator (PI). Additionally, the results were discussed in comparison with those obtained from commercial 1,6-hexanediol di(meth)acrylate (5 and 6) for deeper investigation of biobased monomer’s potential to substitute petroleum derived materials with renewable resources for possible coating applications. Kinetic study shows that methyl 9-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoate / methyl 9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)octadecanoate (4) and ionic liquids (1a and 1b) have quantitative conversion after irradiation process which is important for practical applications. On the other hand, heat generation occurs in a longer time during the polymerization of biobased systems or ILs. The poly(meth)acrylates modified from (meth)acrylated fatty acid methyl ester monomers generally show a low glass transition temperature because of the presence of long aliphatic chain in the polymer structure. However, poly(meth)acrylates containing aromatic group have higher glass transition temperature. Therefore, new 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) was synthesized which can be a promising candidate for the green techniques, such as light induced polymerization. Photokinetic investigation of the new monomer, 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7), was discussed using Irgacure® TPO−L or Ivocerin® as photoinitiator. The reactivity of that monomer was compared to commercial 2-phenoxyethyl methacrylate (8) and phenyl methacrylate (9) basis of the differences on monomer structures. The photopolymer of 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) might be an interesting candidate for the coating application with the properties of quantitative conversion and high molecular weight. It also shows higher glass transition temperature. In addition to the linear systems based on renewable materials, new crosslinked polymers were also designed in this thesis. Therefore, isomer mixture consisting of ethane-1,2-diyl bis(9-methacryloyloxy-10-hydroxy octadecanoate), ethane-1,2-diyl 9-hydroxy-10-methacryloyloxy-9’-methacryloyloxy10’-hydroxy octadecanoate and ethane-1,2-diyl bis(9-hydroxy-10-methacryloyloxy octadecanoate) (10) was synthesized by derivation of the oleic acid which has not been previously described in the literature. Crosslinked material based on this biobased monomer was produced by photoinitiated free radical polymerization using Irgacure® TPO−L or Ivocerin® as photoinitiator. Furthermore, material properties were diversified by copolymerization of 10 with 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) or methyl 9-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoate / methyl 9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1-yl)octadecanoate (4). In addition to this, influence of comonomer with different chemical structure on the network system was investigated by analysis of thermo-mechanical properties, crosslink density and molecular weight between two crosslink junctions. An increase in the glass transition temperature caused by copolymerization of biobased monomer 10 with the excess amount of 4-(4-methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-one (7) was confirmed by both techniques, differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA). On the other hand, crosslink density decreased as a result of copolymerization reactions due to the reduction in the mean functionality of the system. Furthermore, surface characterization has been tested by contact angle measurements using solvents with different polarity. This work also contributes to the limited data reported about cationic photopolymerization of the epoxidized vegetable oils in the literature in contrast to the widely investigation of thermal curing of the biorenewable epoxy monomers. In addition to the 9,10-epoxystearic acid methyl ester (11), a new monomer of bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) has been synthesized from oleic acid. These two biobased epoxies have been polymerized via cationic photoinitiated polymerization in the presence of bis(t-butyl)-iodonium-tetrakis(perfluoro-t-butoxy)aluminate ([Al(O-t-C4F9)4]-) and isopropylthioxanthone (ITX) as photinitiating system. Polymerization kinetic of 9,10-epoxystearic acid methyl ester (11) and bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) was investigated and compared with the kinetic of commercial monomers being 3,4-epoxycyclohexylmethyl-3’,4’-epoxycyclohexane carboxylate (13), 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl ether (14), and diglycidylether of bisphenol-A (15). Both biobased epoxies (11 and 12) showed higher conversion than cycloaliphatic epoxy (13), and lower reactivity than 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl ether (14). Additional network systems were designed by copolymerization of bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) and diglycidylether of bisphenol-A (15) in different molar ratios (1:1; 1:5; 1:9). It addresses that, final conversion is dependent on polymerization rate as well as physical processes such as vitrification during polymerization. Moreover, low glass transition temperature of homopolymer derived from bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) was successfully increased by copolymerization with diglycidylether bisphenol-A (15). On the other hand, the surface produced from bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) shows hydrophobic character. Higher concentration of biobased diepoxy (12) in the copolymerizing mixture decreases surface free energy. Network systems were also investigated according to the rubber elasticity theory. Crosslinked polymer derived from the mixture of bis-(9,10-epoxystearic acid) 1,2-ethanediyl ester (12) and diglycidylether of bisphenol-A (15) (molar ratio=1:5) exhibits almost ideal polymer network.…
- Die vorliegende Arbeit konzentriert sich auf die Minimierung des Einsatzes von giftigen Chemikalien durch die Integration von biobasierten Monomeren, die aus Fettsäureestern gewonnen werden, in Photopolymerisationsprozessen, die als naturfreundlich bekannt sind. Die in der Ölsäure vorhandene interne Doppelbindung wurde in eine reaktivere (Meth)acrylat- oder Epoxidgruppe umgewandelt. Biobasierte Ausgangsmaterialien, funktionalisiert durch verschiedene Seitengruppen, wurden für photopolymerisierende Formulierungen verwendet, um neue polymere Strukturen unter Verwendung einer ultravioletten lichtemittierenden Diode (UV-LED) (395 nm) über freie radikalische Polymerisation oder kationische Polymerisation zu entwickeln. Neue (Meth)acrylate, Methyl-9-((meth)acryloyloxy)-10-hydroxyoctadecanoat / Methyl-9-hydroxy-10-((meth)acryloyloxy)octadecanoat (2 und 3) und Methyl-9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1yl)octadecanoat / Methyl-9-(1H-imidazol-1yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoat (4), modifiziert aus einem Ölsäuregemisch und ionischen flüssigen Monomeren mit eine langen Alkylkette wurden photochemisch polymerisiert. Die neuen (Meth)acrylate basieren auf Pflanzenöl. Die ionischen Flüssigkeiten (ILs) haben ein nichtflüchtiges Verhalten. Daher haben beide Monomertypen einen grünen Ansatz. Photoinitiierte Polymerisationen von neuen (Meth)acrylaten und ionischen Flüssigkeiten wurden in Gegenwart von Ethyl-(2,4,6-trimethylbenzoyl)phenylphosphinat (Irgacure® TPO-L) oder Di(4-methoxybenzoyl)diethylgerman (Ivocerin®) als Photoinitiator untersucht. Zusätzlich wurden die Ergebnisse im Vergleich mit denen von kommerziellem 1,6-hexandiol di(meth)acrylat (5 und 6) diskutiert, um das Potenzial von biobasierten Monomeren zur Substitution von erdölbasierten Materialien durch erneuerbare Ressourcen für mögliche Beschichtungsanwendungen genauer zu untersuchen. Die kinetische Studie zeigt, dass Methyl-9-(1H-imidazol-1yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)octadecanoat / Methyl-9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1yl)octadecanoat (4) und die ionischen Flüssigkeiten (1a und 1b) eine quantitative Umsetzung nach dem Bestrahlungsprozess aufweisen, was für praktische Anwendungen wichtig ist. Andererseits erfolgt die Wärmeentwicklung bei der Polymerisation von biobasierten Systemen oder ILs in einem längeren Zeitraum. Die aus Fettsäuren hergestelltem modifizierten Poly(meth)acrylate zeigen im Allgemeinen eine niedrige Glasübergangstemperatur aufgrund der Anwesenheit einer langen aliphatischen Kette in der Polymerstruktur. Poly(meth)acrylate, die eine aromatische Gruppe enthalten, haben jedoch eine höhere Glasübergangstemperatur. Daher wurde das neue 4-(4-Methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-on (7) synthetisiert, das ein vielversprechender Kandidat für die grünen Techniken, wie zum Beispiel die lichtinduzierte Polymerisation, sein kann. Die photokinetische Untersuchung des neuen Monomers, 4-(4-Methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-on (7), wurde unter Verwendung von Irgacure® TPO-L oder Ivocerin® als Photoinitiator diskutiert. Die Reaktivität dieses Monomers wurde mit kommerziellem 2-Phenoxyethylmethacrylat (8) und Phenylmethacrylat (9) aufgrund der Unterschiede in der Monomerstruktur verglichen. Das Photopolymer von 4-(4-Methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-on (7) könnte ein interessanter Kandidat und eine Alternative zu den herkömmlichen Monomeren für die Beschichtungsanwendung sein aufgrund der quantitativen Umsetzung des Monomeren und des hohen Molekulargewichts sowie einer höheren Glasübergangstemperatur des resultieren den Photopolymeren. Neben den linearen Systemen auf Basis nachwachsender Rohstoffe wurden in dieser Arbeit auch neue vernetzte Polymere entwickelt. So wurde ein Ethan-1,2-diyl bis(9-methacryloyloxy-10-hydroxy octadecanoate), Ethane-1,2-diyl 9-hydroxy-10-methacryloyloxy-9’-methacryloyloxy10’-hydroxy octadecanoat und Ethane-1,2-diyl bis(9-hydroxy-10-methacryloyloxy octadecanoat) (10) Monomer mit zwei funktionellen Gruppen durch weitere Derivatisierung der Ölsäure synthetisiert, das bisher in der Literatur nicht beschrieben wurde. Ein vernetztes Material Auf Basis dieses biobasierten Monomers wurde durch photoinitiierte, radikalische Polymerisation unter Verwendung von Irgacure® TPO-L oder Ivocerin® als Photoinitiator hergestellt. Darüber hinaus wurden die Materialeigenschaften durch Copolymerisation des 10 mit 4-(4-Methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-on (7) oder Methyl-9-(1H-imidazol-1yl)-10-(methacryloyloxy)-octadecanoat /Methyl-9-(methacryloyloxy)-10-(1H-imidazol-1yl)-octadecanoat (4) variiert. Darüber hinaus wurde der Einfluss von Comonomeren mit unterschiedlicher chemischer Struktur auf das Netzwerksystem durch Analyse der mechanischen Eigenschaften, der Glasübergangstemperaturen, der Vernetzungsdichte und des Molekulargewichts zwischen zwei Vernetzungsstellen untersucht. Eine Erhöhung der Glasübergangstemperatur durch die Copolymerisation von 10 mit einem Überschuss von 4-(4-Methacryloyloxyphenyl)-butan-2-on (7) wurde durch DSC und DMA bestätigt. Andererseits verringerte sich die Vernetzungsdichte aufgrund der Verringerung der mittleren Funktionalität des Systems. Darüber hinaus wurde die Oberflächencharakterisierung durch Kontaktwinkelmessungen unter Verwendung von Lösungsmitteln mit unterschiedlicher Polarität getestet. Diese Arbeit trägt auch zur Erweiterung der in der Literatur über die kationische Photopolymerisation der epoxidierten Pflanzenöle berichteten Erkenntnisse bei, die, im Gegensatz zu den weit verbreiteten Untersuchungen zur thermischen Härtung der biobasierten Epoxidmonomere nur begrenzt verfügbar sind. Zusätzlich zum 9,10-Epoxystearinsäuremethylester (11) wurde ein neues Monomer Bis-(9,10-epoxystearinsäure)-1,2-ethandiylester (12) auf der Basis von Ölsäure synthetisiert. Diese beiden biobasierten Epoxide wurden durch kationische photoinitiierte Polymerisation in Gegenwart von Bis(t-butyl)-iodonium-tetrakis(perfluor-t-butoxy)aluminat ([Al(O-t-C4F9)4]-) und Isopropylthioxanthon (ITX) als photostimulierendes System polymerisiert. Die Polymerisationskinetik von 9,10-Epoxystearinsäuremethylester (11) und Bis-(9,10-epoxystearinsäure)-1,2-ethandiylester (12) wurde untersucht und mit der Kinetik der kommerziellen Monomere 3,4-Epoxycyclohexylmethyl-3',4'-epoxycyclohexancarboxylat (13), 1,4-Butandioldiglycidylether (14) und Diglycidylether von Bisphenol-A (15) verglichen. Beide biobasierten Epoxide (11 und 12) zeigten eine höhere Umwandlung als das cycloaliphatische Epoxid (13) und eine geringere als 1,4-Butandioldiglycidylether (14). Weitere Netzwerksysteme wurden durch Copolymerisation von Bis-(9,10-epoxystearinsäure)-1,2-ethandiylester (12) und Diglycidylether von Bisphenol-A (15) in verschiedenen molaren Verhältnissen (1:1; 1:5; 1:9) hergestellt. Es wird angesprochen, dass der endgültige Umsatz sowohl von der Polymerisationsgeschwindigkeit als auch von physikalischen Prozessen wie der Verglasung während der Polymerisation abhängig ist. Darüber hinaus wurde die niedrige Glasübergangstemperatur des Homopolymers aus Bis-(9,10-epoxystearinsäure)-1,2-ethandiylester (12) durch Copolymerisation mit Diglycidylether von Bisphenol-A (15) erfolgreich erhöht. Andererseits zeigt die aus Bis-(9,10-epoxystearinsäure) 1,2-ethan-diylester (12) hergestellte Oberfläche einen hydrophoben Charakter. Eine höhere Konzentration des biobasierten difunktionellen Epoxids (12) in der Copolymerisationsmischung verringert die freie Oberflächenenergie. Die Netzwerksysteme wurden auch unter Einsatz der Gummielastizitätstheorie untersucht. Das vernetzte Polymer, das aus der Mischung von Bis-(9,10-epoxystearinsäure) 1,2-ethan-diylester (12) und Diglycidylether von Bisphenol-A (15) (Molverhältnis=1:5) hergestellt wurde, zeigt ein nahezu ideales Polymernetzwerk.…
|Tag:
|Beschichtungsanwendung; Biobasierte Polymere; Erneuerbare Ressourcen; Photoinitiierte Polymerisationen; Photopolymer
Biobased Polymers; Coating Applications; Photopolymerization; Photopolymers; Renewable Resources
