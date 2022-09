Tool support for collaborative creation of interactive storytelling media

Pictures are a medium that helps make the past tangible and preserve memories. Without context, they are not able to do so. Pictures are brought to life by their associated stories. However, the older pictures become, the fewer contemporary witnesses can tell these stories. Especially for large, analog picture archives, knowledge and memories are spread over many people. This creates several challenges: First, the pictures must be digitized to save them from decaying and make them available to the public. Since a simple listing of all the pictures is confusing, the pictures should be structured accessibly. Furthermore, known information that makes the stories vivid needs to be added to the pictures. Users should get the opportunity to contribute their knowledge and memories. To make this usable for all interested parties, even for the elderly, less-technophile people, the interface should be intuitive and error-tolerant. The resulting requirements are not covered in their entirety by any existing software solution without losing the

Pictures are a medium that helps make the past tangible and preserve memories. Without context, they are not able to do so. Pictures are brought to life by their associated stories. However, the older pictures become, the fewer contemporary witnesses can tell these stories. Especially for large, analog picture archives, knowledge and memories are spread over many people. This creates several challenges: First, the pictures must be digitized to save them from decaying and make them available to the public. Since a simple listing of all the pictures is confusing, the pictures should be structured accessibly. Furthermore, known information that makes the stories vivid needs to be added to the pictures. Users should get the opportunity to contribute their knowledge and memories. To make this usable for all interested parties, even for the elderly, less-technophile people, the interface should be intuitive and error-tolerant. The resulting requirements are not covered in their entirety by any existing software solution without losing the intuitive interface or the scalability of the system. Therefore, we have developed our digital picture archive within the scope of a bachelor project in cooperation with the Bad Harzburg-Stiftung. For the implementation of this web application, we use the UI framework React in the frontend, which communicates via a GraphQL interface with the Content Management System Strapi in the backend. The use of this system enables our project partner to create an efficient process from scanning analog pictures to presenting them to visitors in an organized and annotated way. To customize the solution for both picture delivery and information contribution for our target group, we designed prototypes and evaluated them with people from Bad Harzburg. This helped us gain valuable insights into our system’s usability and future challenges as well as requirements. Our web application is already used by our project partner daily. During the project, we still came up with numerous ideas for additional functionalities to further support the exchange of knowledge.

