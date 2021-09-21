Schließen

Performance Test of the Rotational Sensor blueSeis-3A in a Huddle Test in Fürstenfeldbruck

  • Rotational motions play a key role in measuring seismic wavefield properties. Using newly developed portable rotational instruments, it is now possible to directly measure rotational motions in a broad frequency range. Here, we investigated the instrumental self-noise and data quality in a huddle test in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, in August 2019. We compare the data from six rotational and three translational sensors. We studied the recorded signals using correlation, coherence analysis, and probabilistic power spectral densities. We sorted the coherent noise into five groups with respect to the similarities in frequency content and shape of the signals. These coherent noises were most likely caused by electrical devices, the dehumidifier system in the building, humans, and natural sources such as wind. We calculated self-noise levels through probabilistic power spectral densities and by applying the Sleeman method, a three-sensor method. Our results from both methods indicate that self-noise levels are stable between 0.5 and 40 Hz.Rotational motions play a key role in measuring seismic wavefield properties. Using newly developed portable rotational instruments, it is now possible to directly measure rotational motions in a broad frequency range. Here, we investigated the instrumental self-noise and data quality in a huddle test in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, in August 2019. We compare the data from six rotational and three translational sensors. We studied the recorded signals using correlation, coherence analysis, and probabilistic power spectral densities. We sorted the coherent noise into five groups with respect to the similarities in frequency content and shape of the signals. These coherent noises were most likely caused by electrical devices, the dehumidifier system in the building, humans, and natural sources such as wind. We calculated self-noise levels through probabilistic power spectral densities and by applying the Sleeman method, a three-sensor method. Our results from both methods indicate that self-noise levels are stable between 0.5 and 40 Hz. Furthermore, we recorded the 29 August 2019 ML 3.4 Dettingen earthquake. The calculated source directions are found to be realistic for all sensors in comparison to the real back azimuth. We conclude that the five tested blueSeis-3A rotational sensors, when compared with respect to coherent noise, self-noise, and source direction, provide reliable and consistent results. Hence, field experiments with single rotational sensors can be undertaken.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Gizem IzgiORCiD, Eva P. S. EiblORCiD, Stefanie DonnerORCiD, Felix BernauerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/s21093170
ISSN:1424-8220
Title of parent work (English):Sensors
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/03
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/09/21
Tag:blueSeis-3A sensors; coherency; coherent noise; huddle test; rotational seismology; source direction
Volume:21
Issue:9
Number of pages:20
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding number:PA 2021_036
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1150

