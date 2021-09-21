Schließen

The inside-out planetary nebula around a born-again star

  • Planetary nebulae are ionized clouds of gas formed by the hydrogen-rich envelopes of low- and intermediate-mass stars ejected at late evolutionary stages. The strong UV flux from their central stars causes a highly stratified ionization structure, with species of higher ionization potential closer to the star. Here, we report on the exceptional case of HuBi 1, a double-shell planetary nebula whose inner shell presents emission from low-ionization species close to the star and emission from high-ionization species farther away. Spectral analysis demonstrates that the inner shell of HuBi 1 is excited by shocks, whereas its outer shell is recombining. The anomalous excitation of these shells can be traced to its low-temperature [WC10] central star whose optical brightness has declined continuously by 10 magnitudes in a period of 46 years. Evolutionary models reveal that this star is the descendant of a low-mass star (≃1.1 M⊙) that has experienced a ‘born-again’ event1 whose ejecta shock-excite the inner shell. HuBi 1 represents thePlanetary nebulae are ionized clouds of gas formed by the hydrogen-rich envelopes of low- and intermediate-mass stars ejected at late evolutionary stages. The strong UV flux from their central stars causes a highly stratified ionization structure, with species of higher ionization potential closer to the star. Here, we report on the exceptional case of HuBi 1, a double-shell planetary nebula whose inner shell presents emission from low-ionization species close to the star and emission from high-ionization species farther away. Spectral analysis demonstrates that the inner shell of HuBi 1 is excited by shocks, whereas its outer shell is recombining. The anomalous excitation of these shells can be traced to its low-temperature [WC10] central star whose optical brightness has declined continuously by 10 magnitudes in a period of 46 years. Evolutionary models reveal that this star is the descendant of a low-mass star (≃1.1 M⊙) that has experienced a ‘born-again’ event1 whose ejecta shock-excite the inner shell. HuBi 1 represents the missing link in the formation of metal-rich central stars of planetary nebulae from low-mass progenitors, offering unique insight regarding the future evolution of the born-again Sakurai’s object2. Coming from a solar-mass progenitor, HuBi 1 represents a potential end-state for our Sun.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Martin A. GuerreroORCiD, Xuan FangORCiD, Marcelo Miguel Miller BertolamiORCiD, Gerardo Ramos-LariosORCiD, Helge TodtORCiD, Alexandre AlarieORCiD, Laurence SabinORCiD, Luis F. MirandaORCiD, Christophe MorissetORCiD, Carolina Kehrig, Saul A. Zavala
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-018-0551-8
ISSN:2397-3366
Title of parent work (English):Nature Astronomy
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/21
Tag:Astronomy and astrophysics; Astronomy and planetary science; Interstellar medium; Stars; Stellar evolution
Volume:2
Issue:10
Number of pages:6
First page:784
Last Page:789
Funding institution:CONACyTConsejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia (CONACyT) [CONACyT-CB2015-254132, A1-S-12258]; Universidad de Guadalajara; Fundacion Marcos Moshinsky; ProMoFID2018; PAPIIT (Mexico)Programa de Apoyo a Proyectos de Investigacion e Innovacion Tecnologica (PAPIIT) [IA-101316]; Ministerio de Economia, Industria y Competitividad (Spain) [AYA2014-57369-C3-3, AYA2017-84390-C2-1-R]; FEDER fundsEuropean Union (EU); ANPCyTANPCyT [PICT-2016-0053]; MinCyT-DAAD bilateral cooperation program [DA/16/07]; ITE-UNAM [1500-479-3-V-04]; [AYA 2014-57280-P]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

